Tesla is about to unleash an army of the newly refreshed Model S (Plaid) vehicles, and we are here for it. The vehicles were spotted at the Tesla factory in Fremont in a drone flyover. Gabincal shared the video on YouTube and noted that the Refreshed vehicles were everywhere. The video, which is 14 minutes and some change long, also showed construction near the GA 4.5 line continuing, new construction next to GA 4.5, and that the factory seemed very busy for a Saturday. The YouTuber also noted that although it wasn’t in the video, the Kato lot was full of employee cars.