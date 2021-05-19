newsbreak-logo
'Hillbilly Elegy' Author Cries 'Literal Fake News' After Being Dragged for Mask Tweet

By Lindsey Ellefson
TheWrap
 1 hour ago
“Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance was dragged for a tweet Tuesday and cried “literal fake news” after the fact. Here’s what went down: Vance, who occasionally appears on Fox News and wrote a popular memoir about his upbringing that questions whether poor Americans like those in Appalachia are responsible for their own circumstances, tweeted, “I’m in DC today and just saw a group of girls on the Potomac rowing—outside in the sunshine—all of them with masks on. Just totally insane.”

