Bitcoin crashes as investors fear crypto bull market could be nearing its end

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has made headlines recently thanks to CEO Elon Musk's comments regarding cryptocurrencies such as dogecoin and bitcoin. After announcing the company would no longer accept bitcoin as a form of payment for its cars amid concerns of the environmental impact of its mining, both TSLA and bitcoin pulled back. Now, Tesla is back in the news once more, after Musk today said the company has not sold any of the crypto, despite the aforementioned concerns.