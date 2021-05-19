newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin crashes as investors fear crypto bull market could be nearing its end

By Lucas Matney
TechCrunch
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s behind the drop? Well, some may say the market was flying too close to the sun as investors piled into speculative and technically unremarkable projects like Dogecoin. Others may pin the blame on Elon Musk, who announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin for Tesla purchases, which investors feared could trigger a broader backlash among corporate adopters who they hoped would be encouraged to put bitcoin on their balance sheets.

techcrunch.com
