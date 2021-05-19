newsbreak-logo
Under Armour to lift minimum hourly wage to $15 in U.S.

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
(Reuters) - Athletic wear maker Under Armour Inc said on Wednesday it would raise the minimum wage for hourly workers to $15 in the United States and C$15.25 ($12.59) in Canada, starting June 6.

It is the latest in a string of companies, including Walmart Corp and McDonald’s, to hike hourly wages for employees as retailers and restaurants try to retain and hire more workers to keep up with a surge in sales amid a broader economic recovery.

The move comes at a time when there is a fierce debate over worker rights and higher minimum federal wage under the Biden administration.

“We are committed to doing the right thing, and at the center of our commitment is ensuring our teammates feel valued and appreciated,” Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s chief executive officer said in a statement.

The company said the raised hourly minimum wage will be available to over 8,000 employees.

($1 = 1.2110 Canadian dollars)

