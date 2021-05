In their first NCAA tournament game since 2016, the Blue Devils left no doubt in anyone’s mind as to why they came in as the No. 7 seed. It was wire-to-wire domination for Duke as it took down Mount St. Mary’s 19-3 Friday at Koskinen Stadium in Durham. The Blue Devils came into the match having not played in over two weeks and riding a two-game losing streak, both one-goal heartbreakers, and the only player on their roster with any NCAA tournament experience was graduate transfer Gabby Rosenzweig. On the other hand, the Mountaineers, while similarly inexperienced in the NCAA tournament, were riding a 14-game winning streak into this match.