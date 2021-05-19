Newberry's Depew to play basketball at Finlandia
HANCOCK — Logan Depew of Newberry has committed to play for the Finlandia University men's basketball team. Depew had a strong career at Newberry High School. As a senior, he averaged 21.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals per game. He was Co-Player of the Year in the Eastern U.P. Conference, and was All-EUP and All-Straits Area Conference first team, All-U.P. Division 4 first team and Associated Press Division 4 All-State second team.www.sooeveningnews.com