Newberry's Depew to play basketball at Finlandia

Marie Evening News
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK — Logan Depew of Newberry has committed to play for the Finlandia University men's basketball team. Depew had a strong career at Newberry High School. As a senior, he averaged 21.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals per game. He was Co-Player of the Year in the Eastern U.P. Conference, and was All-EUP and All-Straits Area Conference first team, All-U.P. Division 4 first team and Associated Press Division 4 All-State second team.

