Florida Crime & Safety

Kidnap suspect who snatched girl at bus stop had blue slime on his arm when police tracked him down

By Ellen Killoran
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 2 hours ago
Police in Florida have identified the suspect caught on video attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at her bus stop.

According to WEAR-TV, 30-year-old Jared Stanga is in custody on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to snatch an 11-year-old girl waiting for the school bus near her home in Escambia County. As CrimeOnline previously reported, the attempted abduction was caught on surveillance video, which showed the suspect pull up near the bus stop and charge at the girl, grabbing her.

The girl successfully fought off the suspect, who was reportedly carrying a knife, and is seen in the video running in the other direction at the suspect flees.

When Stanga approached the girl at the bus stop, she had been playing with blue “slime,” which later helped police identify him. By Tuesday afternoon, investigators had traced Stanga to a home in Escambia County, where they found the vehicle the suspect had been driving at the time of the attack — which had been painted a different color, presumably to avoid detection. But Stenga still had blue slime on his arm.

Stanga was booked on charges of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. According to WEAR-TV, he has a prior criminal history involving child sex offenses, but it is unclear if he has any previous sex offense convictions or if he is a registered sex offender.

The victim reportedly told police that the same man who tried to kidnap her Tuesday had approached her at the bus stop two weeks ago.

Stanga is being held without bond.

“This animal is off the street,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a Tuesday news conference, according to WEAR-TV. “We can once again applaud the efforts and resilience of that 11-year-old girl.”

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

