Gov. Evers calls special session on Medicaid expansion

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 hours ago

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, a move Republicans have rejected for years and as recently as two weeks ago. The Democratic governor took a new approach this time. He is earmarking $850 million in federal...

