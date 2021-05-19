VDH updates coronavirus data from the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gunfire unfortunately is an all-too-familiar sound for some of the middle school and high school students who come to the West End Center for youth. “Almost every single time that there’s an incidence of violence in Roanoke city, one of our kids, it’s someone that they know, a friend or family member, sometimes its been someone who has been in our program at one point and they’ve graduated,” says Kiesha Preston.