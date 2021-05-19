VDH updates coronavirus data from the Roanoke Valley
The VDH today is reporting no new coronavirus deaths but 1 new related hospitalization in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. State officials are reporting 9 new coronavirus cases among Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County. According to the department, there are 3 new cases, and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke City, 2 new cases in Roanoke County, 2 new cases in Salem and 2 new cases in Botetourt County.wfirnews.com