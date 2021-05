YPSILANTI, Mich. – The University of Toledo baseball team visited Eastern Michigan for a doubleheader on Tuesday, dropping game one 6-0 before winning the second game 10-2. "It feels good to get back in the win column today," head coach said. "Our bats finally came back to life in game two. Now we set our sights on a big series against our rivals down I-75. Friday night's game at Fifth Third Field will be an electric atmosphere."