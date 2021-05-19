CCHA to present MacNaughton Cup to regular season champion

Denver, Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball, MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award, sports season, Emily Cooper, Megan Menzuber, New York City, Big East Conference. NEW YORK – With the BIG EAST Women’s Lacrosse Championship presented by JEEP getting under way on Thursday, the Conference announced its annual regular-season awards on Wednesday. Regular-season champion and tournament top seed Denver took home three major awards as senior Bea Behrins was voted BIG EAST Attacker of the Year, graduate student Molly Little was tabbed BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year and senior Amelia Cole was named BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year. Regular season runner-up UConn won two major awards as senior Sydney Watson was unanimously selected BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year, while the Huskies, led by head coach Katie Woods, were named BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year.