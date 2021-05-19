newsbreak-logo
CCHA to present MacNaughton Cup to regular season champion

Marie Evening News
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Collegiate Hockey Association has announced that the annual CCHA regular season champion will be awarded the MacNaughton Cup, known as the premiere trophy in collegiate hockey. "We are thrilled to award the MacNaughton Cup to the CCHA regular season champions," CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia said. "The 40-pound handcrafted...

www.sooeveningnews.com
