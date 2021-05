These images might look like spy shots, but in reality they're just the latest release of information and photos from BMW to generate interest in the upcoming 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. Mission accomplished; the fact that the top-flight M240i xDrive will pump out 382 horsepower is a big deal. That's no incremental improvement over the current M240i, it's a full 47-hp increase. (No torque figure is available so we'll have to wait to see if there is a corresponding bump in twist, but it seems likely.)