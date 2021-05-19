newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy seeks to vote to lift mask rules for the House floor as Pelosi has said rules won’t change until all lawmakers are vaccinated

By CNN Newsource
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMS6z_0a4VCDcu00

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has filed a privileged resolution seeking to change the current mask guidance in the House of Representatives and allow members to be maskless on the House floor, a source familiar with McCarthy’s plans tells CNN.

McCarthy’s move comes after a handful of Republican lawmakers purposefully evaded the chamber’s mask mandate , which requires all members to wear a mask on the House floor unless they are giving a speech. A mix of fines and warnings were handed to members for their defiance of the rules on Tuesday. The vote will likely be tabled in the Democratic-controlled House.

Mask-wearing in the halls of Congress have become a growing flashpoint among members since attending physician for the House of Representatives Brian P. Monahan informed members last week that masks still had to be worn on the House floor, the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted that individuals who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors except under certain circumstances. Members also still have to wear masks for committee meetings.

According to a copy of the resolution provided to CNN, McCarthy, along with a handful of cosponsors, are calling on the attending physician to update the mask wearing guidance to be “consistent with the public guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” for lawmakers and staff who are vaccinated.

McCarthy’s resolution claims that the current mask mandate “sends the erroneous message that the efficacy of the vaccines cannot be trusted,” is “not based on the best available science” and “hinders the ability of the House to properly and effectively conduct the people’s business.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed members that this guidance would not change “until all Members and Floor staff are fully vaccinated,” in a letter sent to lawmakers last week.

“The resolution is factually inaccurate in a number of ways” Pelosi deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said in a statement reacting to McCarthy’s resolution to CNN. “CDC guidance specifically says that workplaces may have different standards and OAP has conferred with CDC, as recently as yesterday, on his guidance. The mask mandate has not inhibited House business.”

According to a recent CNN survey, 100% of congressional Democrats and 92% of Senate Republicans had been vaccinated against Covid-19, while only 44.8% of House Republicans were.

A growing chorus of Republicans has pushed back on the guidance since it was released starting with 34 House GOP members penning a letter to Pelosi last week asking her to lift the mask guidance in light of the updated CDC recommendations.

Reps. Brian Mast of Florida, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa and Beth Van Duyne of Texas all received $500 fines for their second offenses of ignoring the mask mandate on the House floor on Tuesday, a Capitol official told CNN. Additional offenses of the mandate would result in $2,500 fines.

Mast explained why he chose to defy House rules in a statement after receiving his fine.

“The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists. The scientists at the CDC are telling us if you are fully vaccinated, you can go about your life without wearing a mask or physically distancing. So, that’s what I’m doing” Mast said. “The question people should be asking is why is Speaker Pelosi not? For her, this has never been about science, it’s always been about power and control over the American people.”

Mast, who did not respond to CNN’s survey sent to all members asking if they were vaccinated, disclosed in the same statement that he was vaccinated.

Additional Republican lawmakers received first offense warnings on Tuesday, the official told CNN, including Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Chip Roy of Texas, Bob Good of Virginia, Mary Miller of Illinois and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

In addition to keeping the mask requirement on the House floor, Pelosi has also extended the period in the House that allows for members to vote via proxy to July 3, as the current proxy voting period had been set to expire Wednesday.

After members were reprimanded for violating House floor mask wearing rules on Tuesday, Pelosi took to the floor to remind members of the mask-wearing rules.

“The chair wishes to remind all members about certain standards of decorum in the hall of the House,” Pelosi said, as she rehashed the mask-wearing guidelines. “That includes proper attire, behavior that is respectful to other members and our staff and adherence to mask requirements and other safety protocols intended to protect all of those present in the Hall of the House.”

The post Kevin McCarthy seeks to vote to lift mask rules for the House floor as Pelosi has said rules won’t change until all lawmakers are vaccinated appeared first on KTVZ .

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
141
Followers
84
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Brian Mast
Person
Thomas Massie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#House Republicans#Senate Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#Maskless#Cnn#Democratic#Floor#Cdc#Oap#Capitol#Americans#House Gop#Additional Republican#House Rules#Pelosi Deputy Chief#Mask Rules#Congressional Democrats#House Business#Committee Meetings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

OPINION: Can a Jan. 6 commission slow GOP gaslighting?

May 16—In the same week when more and more Republican lawmakers were making light of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — one Georgia representative even saying it looked to him like "a normal tourist visit" — top Democratic and Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee reached agreement on legislation to form a 9/11-style bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to investigate the riot and insurrection.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Analysis: Cheney promises to fight on, while McCarthy covets the speakership

WASHINGTON — Liz Cheney’s tenure as House Republican Conference chair ended on the order of her colleague and onetime ally, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Cheney took her principled stand, she said, to deny Donald Trump another shot at the presidency. McCarthy’s intolerance for that stand showed his single-minded focus is on becoming speaker.
Congress & CourtsThe Spokesman-Review

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Why we don’t yet have a Jan. 6 commission

One of the greatest failings of Congress is its inability to confront the institutional challenges affecting the country’s political system in general – and itself in particular. Internal congressional procedures, despite periodic reform attempts, remain cumbersome and inefficient, subject to manipulation by the whims of each successive majority. For the...
Congress & CourtsWVNews

Stefanik voted into House GOP leadership, replacing Cheney

WASHINGTON — House Republicans elevated Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to a leadership position Friday in what members said was an effort to focus on the next election after earlier ousting Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming for challenging former president Donald Trump's false claims about the election. The new...
Congress & CourtsConnersville News-Examiner

Pelosi says masks to stay on House floor despite CDC guidance

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said masks will still be required for members of Congress and staff on the House floor despite new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that face coverings aren’t needed for those who are fully vaccinated. Pelosi issued the mandate last year after...
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

House Democratic Leadership Holds Up Defund Hamas Legislation

Florida Rep.Brian Mast (R), the U.S. Army combat veteran who lost both his legs and a digit while serving in Afghanistan, is accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leadership of siding with the terrorist group Hamas the state of Israel. During his weekly video update to constituents, Rep. Mast...
Congress & CourtsKESQ

House strikes deal to create independent January 6 commission

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel. House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi...
Congress & CourtsTimes and Democrat

House may vote on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — The House is expected to vote next week on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol, seeking to establish a 9/11-style commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6 while allocating $1.9 billion to address the security problems revealed by the insurrection. The top...
Congress & CourtsLima News

Mark Z. Barabak: The agony and ecstasy of Kevin McCarthy

Being Kevin McCarthy can’t be easy or very much fun these days. He’s in the throes of a bruising congressional leadership fight. He’s being attacked — on Fox News! — for a cush Washington living arrangement. He’s been scolded by his political mentor for his bended-knee devotion to Donald Trump.