newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Panel to advise if Georgia sheriff should be suspended

Miami Herald
 2 hours ago

Georgia's governor on Wednesday appointed a panel to determine whether a sheriff accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody should be suspended pending the outcome of federal charges. A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. The indictment accuses the sheriff...

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reynolds
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#County Sheriff#No Criminal Charges#Federal Charges#Grand Jury#Georgia Law#Lawyers#Burke County#Atlanta Georgia#Gov Brian Kemp#Governor#Punishment#Detainees#Bond#Chairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Georgia Governmentsky963.com

Gov. Kemp signs Executive Order to temporarily suspend Gas Tax in Georgia

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the gas tax in Georgia in light of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack. The Governor also announced that Georgia is increasing the weight limits for trucks transporting fuel, providing more supply for stations as they receive deliveries. The order further prohibits price gouging by bad actors looking to exploit the situation. “My office has been in close contact with company and industry officials since we first learned of the Colonial cyber attack over the weekend,” said Governor Kemp. “Unfortunately, extensive media coverage has caused people to panic which has resulted in higher gas prices. We are taking action to relieve some of the cost burden from Georgians as Colonial recovers by suspending fuel taxes, increasing the weight limit for supply trucks, and prohibiting price gouging. We expect these measures to be temporary as Colonial plans to be fully up and running later this week. There is no need to rush to the gas station to fill up every tank you have and hoard gas. With the measures we have taken today, I am hopeful we can get more supply to stations and get through to this weekend when we hope Colonial will return to normal.”
Georgia GovernmentFlorida Star

Georgia Sheriff Victor Hill returns to work after claiming his innocence

The attorneys for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in Georgia vehemently refuted the Department of Justice claims that he is guilty of police brutality and constitutional violations against jail inmates in 2020. Hill was arrested and charged with four violations of 18 US Code 242, which is a color of law statute that prohibits any official from violating someone’s constitutional rights. Rolling […]
Georgia GovernmentPosted by
Newsweek

Georgia Becomes First State to Suspend Gas Tax as Prices Rise, Shortages Loom

As demand for gasoline jumped 20 percent nationwide Tuesday, Georgia's governor took the lead among state leaders with an executive action aimed at curbing demand following last Friday's debilitating ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline. Governor Brian Kemp suspended the state's gas tax and declared a state of emergency as a direct result of the petroleum shortages caused by the cyberattack.
Georgia Educationfox5atlanta.com

Georgia universities advised to drop mask mandates, social distancing

ATLATNA - Lecture halls and classrooms on Georgia's college campuses may be on track to return to normal in the fall, based on new guidance provided by the University System of Georgia. USG, comprised of 26 higher education institutions in the state, outlined recommendations on the discontinuation of various COVID-19...
Florida GovernmentFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Sheriff, Miami police oversight panel dispute Marsy’s Law ruling

TALLAHASSEE — A prominent sheriff and a Miami police oversight panel are backing a challenge to an appeals-court ruling that could help shield the identities of law-enforcement officers involved in use-of-force incidents. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and the Miami Civilian Investigative Panel this week said they plan to file...
LawMountain Mail

Morphew advised of rights

Barry Morphew, 53, charged with first-degree murder in his wife Suzanne Morphew’s death, appeared in 11th Judicial District Court Thursday morning for an advisement of his rights. Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy addressed objections to an earlier issued order to allow expanded media coverage in the form of...
Crime & SafetyWCNC

'No mother should have to bury her child': Sheriff calls for end to gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three shooting deaths within a 24-hour period, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is calling for the community to help curb gun violence. "It's going to take parents, grandparents, churches, schools and community leaders. It's going to take everybody working together to do something about this problem," Lott said. "The number one problem that we've got in the Columbia area is young people with guns who have zero conscience, who do not value human life whatsoever and do not hesitate taking a gun and shooting people."
Illinois Crime & SafetyHerald & Review

LETTER: Buffett shouldn't be next sheriff

Howard Buffett has contributed to countless projects to benefit Decatur. Howard Buffett seems to possess admirable values. Howard Buffett is not the person who should be the next Macon County sheriff. The argument undoubtedly will be made that the position of sheriff primarily is an administrative one; the sheriff rarely...
Florida GovernmentWINKNEWS.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he’ll pardon residents charged with breaking COVID-19 protocols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he’ll pardon anyone in the state who has been charged for violating COVID-19 safety measures like masking and social distancing. DeSantis made the announcement on Fox News while discussing the case of two gym owners who faced criminal penalties for refusing to enforce social distancing and mask mandates in their establishment.
Crime & SafetyABC13 Houston

FBI opens federal civil rights investigation after deputies shoot, kill Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- The FBI announced Tuesday that it has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the deputy-involved shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Agents from the FBI Charlotte Field Office "will work closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further," an FBI Public Information Officer said.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Georgia Governmentsoutheastgeorgiatoday.com

Kemp Temporarily Suspends Georgia's Fuel Tax

On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the gas tax in Georgia in light of the Colonial Pipe Line cyber attack. The Governor also announced that Georgia is increasing the weight limits for truck transporting fuel, providing more supply for stations as they receive deliveries. The order further prohibits price gouging by bad actors looking to exploit the situation.