Texas Cars

Flood Advisory issued for Brooks by NWS

weather.gov
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brooks The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Western Brooks County in deep south Texas Eastern Jim Hogg County in deep south Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Rafael Ranch Airport and Hidalgo City Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Texas State
Brownsville, TX
Brooks County, TX
Texas Cars
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 436 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Ramirez, or 10 miles east of Hebbronville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jim Hogg and northwestern Brooks Counties.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 110 DEGREES EXPECTED TODAY Temperatures well above seasonal average combined with high dewpoints will lead to heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon. Anyone working outdoors and anyone who has outdoor activities planned today are urged to take breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water, and wear clothing that is light weight and light colored if possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Interior vehicle temperatures can become hazardous in a matter of minutes!