Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Strong Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2019 which is expected to grow at around 13% CAGR during 2020 to 2027. Direct to consumer testing is manufactured by companies and directly provided to consumer without involvement of healthcare third party provider. Direct to consumer testing kits are affordable than genetic testing kits obtained through a healthcare provider. Direct to consumer testing market is expected to show significant growth during this forecast period due to rise in burden of various diseases like cancer and cardiovascular system diseases. In addition to that, increase in demand for ancestry DNA testing is expected to show growth of global direct to consumer testing market during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in innovative launch in product development and rise in portfolio by various key competitors will have positive impact on global direct to consumer testing market.