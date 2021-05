The stock price of Corning (NYSE: GLW) has corrected 4.8% over the last five trading sessions, and the dip appears to be a good buying opportunity in our view. Not only did the company post an upbeat performance in Q1, it has seen multiple positive developments of late. Earlier this week, Apple Inc. announced a $45 million investment in Corning to enhance the company’s manufacturing capacity in the U.S. Corning provides the glass used in iPhone and Apple Watch, and this is not the first time Apple has invested in Corning. Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund has awarded Corning $450 million over the past four years.