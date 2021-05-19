Coronavirus in Indiana: 819 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths, 32K Vaccinations
Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 819 new cases of coronavirus and 12 additional deaths, along with nearly 32,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 737,282 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,101 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.www.nbcchicago.com