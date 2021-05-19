newsbreak-logo
People Are Really Confused About Astrology, According to Google's Top Searches

Hypebae
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleJudging from Google‘s 2021 ranking of top astrology-related searches, people have a lot of questions about their sign and what it all means. According to the search engine, the most two most frequently searched astrology queries in the U.S. are “What is astrology?” and “Is astrology real?” Also scoring a spot on Google’s ranking are “What is my rising sign?” and “What is my astrological sign?” Additionally, astrology novices are taking to the website to ask about their love lives — the top three love-related astrology searches are “Leo love horoscope,” “Gemini love horoscope” and “Aries love horoscope.” Google also revealed which signs garner the most searches. Gemini ranks as the number one sign in terms of search interest, followed by Virgo and Aries.

