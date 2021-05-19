newsbreak-logo
US cycling champion Gwen Inglis dies after being struck by car on training ride

The Guardian
Cover picture for the articleUS national cycling champion Gwen Inglis was struck and killed by a car on Sunday while training near her Denver home, authorities said. She was 47. Inglis, the reigning US road race champion in the 45-to-49 age group, was riding with her husband, Mike, around 10am on Sunday in the Denver suburb of Lakewood when a Nissan sedan driven by Ryan Scott Montoya, 29, drifted into the bike lane where she was riding.

