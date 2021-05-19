US cycling champion Gwen Inglis dies after being struck by car on training ride

US national cycling champion Gwen Inglis was struck and killed by a car on Sunday while training near her Denver home, authorities said. She was 47. Inglis, the reigning US road race champion in the 45-to-49 age group, was riding with her husband, Mike, around 10am on Sunday in the Denver suburb of Lakewood when a Nissan sedan driven by Ryan Scott Montoya, 29, drifted into the bike lane where she was riding.