Idaho Government

Guardrail repairs in Idaho Falls to begin Thursday

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 hours ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will be replacing the guardrail on the S Blvd. overpass on US 20 in Idaho Falls on Thursday.

The overpass will remain closed for the day, and crews will have traffic control and detour signs setup in the interim.

ITD said you should expect temporary traffic delays in the area.

This repair is one of several which are all part of a regional project that will allow crews to repair guardrail in numerous locations. These areas will include:

  • I-15 from Shelley to Roberts
  • US-20 Idaho Falls region
  • US-20b Yellowstone Ave
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
