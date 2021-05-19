newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady is ‘going to be welcomed with open arms’ when he plays the Patriots, says Ray Bourque

By Chris Mason
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady isn’t the first iconic Boston athlete to leave the city late in his career and win a championship elsewhere. After two decades with the Bruins, Ray Bourque was traded to the Colorado Avalanche, where won a Stanley Cup at 40 years old. Of course the circumstances were different — Bourque didn’t win a Cup in Boston, Brady won six Super Bowls — but the legendary defenseman thinks the homecoming will be the same.

www.masslive.com
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
39K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ray Bourque
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#With Open Arms#American Football#Gillette Stadium#Stanley Cup#The Colorado Avalanche#The Greg Hill Show#All Star#Luck#Denver#Boston#Hillman Raising Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
US 103.1

Kevin Hart Says Tom Brady Won’t Be The GOAT Until He Wins In Detroit

Tom Brady and Kevin Hart were part of a star studded NFL Draft discussion when Hart challenged the GOAT. The group of NFL stars, analysts, and celebrities were on a joint Zoom call to discuss the NFL draft this weekend. Things started to get going when Brady mentioned the only reason that Kevin Hart was there was because The Rock was unavailable. Kevin laughed it off, but not before he issued the challenge to Tom Brady's GOAT status.
NFL247Sports

Kyle Trask reveals Tom Brady welcomed him to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a future investment with the selection of former Florida Gators star Kyle Trask in the 2021 NFL Draft. Trask is primed to be the successor to seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady. Trask represents a long-term approach for the Buccaneers. Brady is 43 years old...
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady played ‘huge role’ in Buccaneers retaining free agents because he’s a ‘priceless’ leader, per GM Jason Licht

The 2021 Buccaneers are going to look remarkably similar to the team that just won Super Bowl LV, and general manager Jason Licht says Tom Brady deserves kudos for that. Tampa Bay is bringing back all 22 starters — they didn’t lose a major free agent on either side of ball — and on the Rich Eisen Show, Licht pointed to Brady as a catalyst. The quarterback signed an extension to save the Buccaneers some salary cap money and remains an excellent recruiter.
Florida BusinessFrankfort Times

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Bucs GM Discusses Tom Brady Contract, Open To QB Playing Until 50

The New England Patriots clearly weren’t willing to let Tom Brady play for as long as he wants to. The Buccaneers? Different story. Brady looked anything but 43 years old last season in leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl championship. He was rewarded in March with a two-year, $50 million contract extension.
NFLPats Pulpit

Tom Brady, Sr: ‘We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily’

The biggest game on the New England Patriots’ 2021 regular season schedule is without a doubt their Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only are the Bucs the reigning world champions, they are also led by a pair of Patriots legends: quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.
NFLBradenton Herald

What it’s like to play behind Tom Brady?

TAMPA, Fla. ― Kyle Trask doesn’t know what it will be like to learn how to play the quarterback position from Tom Brady. Like taking piano lessons from Beethoven or cleaning brushes for Rembrandt, perhaps. “I’m definitely looking forward to it,” said Trask, the second-round pick from Florida. “He was...
NFLBoston Globe

No one is comparing Mac Jones with Tom Brady . . . but he’s like Brady

Greg Cosell knows it’s a loaded statement, and he hesitates to make it. But there’s really only one way for Cosell, the X’s and O’s guru at NFL Films, to describe what Mac Jones will look like in the Patriots’ offense. “Take this for what it’s worth — essentially Jones,...
NFLPosted by
NESN

James White Knows Tom Brady Will Be Prepared For Patriots-Bucs Game

The New England Patriots aren’t overhyping themselves for Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots will play the Buccaneers in 2021, but the date of the game is still unknown. The full NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.
NFLBoston Herald

Tom Brady Sr. ‘salivating’ at Patriots-Buccaneers matchup in Week 4

To most, the Patriots’ home kickoff against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in Week 4 is the most highly anticipated game of the upcoming NFL season. Brady’s father is no exception. “I saw the schedule come out last night, and I started salivating when I saw that we play the Patriots in...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Tom Brady says he would trade two Super Bowl rings for perfect season

Tom Brady has had a career unmatched by any player in NFL history, leading his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them and winning five Super Bowl MVPs. But there is still one thing he hasn’t accomplished and one game in particular that he can’t get over: Super Bowl XLII, when the 18-0 Patriots lost to the Giants and failed to finish off the second perfect season in NFL history.
NFLBoston Globe

Tom Brady Sr. ‘salivating’ at son’s revenge game against Patriots

The hype train for the Patriots’ Week 4 clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is already so insane it will be a slight disappointment if it doesn’t shatter all-time ratings for televised sporting events. Even the legendary quarterback himself is getting in on the action, re-posting the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Fox Teases Tom Brady Unscripted Series

An hour into its upfront presentation, Fox threw a hail mary. The network teased that it was working with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on an unscripted series. Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment revealed that it was working with Brady but didn’t give any more details.
NFLchatsports.com

Bucs GM Told Tom Brady He Can Play Until He's 50 If QB Feels Capable

Tom Brady will be 44 years old during the 2021 NFL season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping the quarterback sticks around as long as possible. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told the Rich Eisen Show that Brady has given no indication he wants to retire:. Rich Eisen Show.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady tweets readiness for Patriots game

Tom Brady has never been too vocal. For about two decades, he’s let his play do his talking. In this case, he’s the loudest human on the planet. He is also the most competitive. That’s why he’s considered the greatest of all time. Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s also joined Twitter.