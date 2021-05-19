Tom Brady is ‘going to be welcomed with open arms’ when he plays the Patriots, says Ray Bourque
Tom Brady isn’t the first iconic Boston athlete to leave the city late in his career and win a championship elsewhere. After two decades with the Bruins, Ray Bourque was traded to the Colorado Avalanche, where won a Stanley Cup at 40 years old. Of course the circumstances were different — Bourque didn’t win a Cup in Boston, Brady won six Super Bowls — but the legendary defenseman thinks the homecoming will be the same.www.masslive.com