On a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Josh Duhamel sat down virtually to chat with Jimmy about a few of his latest projects. Duhamel first discussed what it was like getting the call to work on Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, where he exclusively tells Fallon about his near-death accident that occurred while on location. He also briefly discusses Jupiter’s Legacy, where he plays The Utopian, the leader of the Union who are a group of heroes that gain powers on a mysterious island in the 30s and return home to use them to change the trajectory of the United States.