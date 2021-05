What, exactly, constitutes a great steak? Therein lies the problem. To start with, there are many different cuts of steak, some of them significantly more succulent and tasty than others. What's more, there are a great many ways to cook perfect steak, as well as marinating secrets and tenderizing tricks. All of this gives you a virtually endless array of steak-cooking opportunities to experiment with, even before you get to the subject of sides and sauces.