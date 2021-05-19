newsbreak-logo
Op-Ed: Illinois health care and business communities are under threat

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Bill 72 is a detrimental piece of legislation that is currently sitting on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk. If signed into law, SB 72 will be crushing for both the small business community as well as the Illinois health care industry at-large – both of which are already struggling to recover following the devastating impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Pritzker should make the right choice and do what’s best for all Illinoisans and veto SB 72.

