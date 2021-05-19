Italian Desserts as Edibles is Something That You Need To Try!

It’s hard not to love ice cream, whether it’s full-strength or dairy-free. After all, it’s a nearly timeless treat: it dates back to at least 550 BCE when ancient Persians were known to whip up milk, fruit syrup and snow-chilled honey confections in their pioneering walk-in freezers. In 1843, Nancy Johnson of Philadelphia patented the first ice cream maker for domestic use, for which we should all thank her. Now there are many options, so choosing the best ice cream maker for your kitchen comes down to capacity, method of power, and desired consistency. Whether you’re looking for a fun and hands-on family activity or a quick and easy way to make a large batch, there’s a machine out there for when you scream for ice cream.