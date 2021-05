In the world of renowned surrealist painter Salvador Dalí, the imagination and subconscious of a person were places worth exploring in the name of art. On the topic of surrealism, Dalí once said it is “destructive, but it destroys only what it considers to be shackles limiting our vision.” If that’s the case, then recent work by Olympia High School students Sophia Adams, Natalia Manna and Levi Franke put that notion into action with works of surrealist expression that has each of them sharing space with the famous Dalí.