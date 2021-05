On Thursday, Compadre Brewery announced on social media they will be closing permanently due to the constraints brought on by the pandemic. Located in Pflugerville, the brewery opened in 2019, by Roy Galvan and his son Roel in the space previously occupied by Idle Vine brewery, which closed its doors in May 2018. At the helm was Russ Hall, previously from South Austin Brewery, brewing up a wide variety of styles all named around the theme of compadre or friend.