UPDATE 1-Egypt's EFG Hermes to acquire control of state-owned Arab Investment Bank

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 hours ago

(Adds background)

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holding, Egypt’s biggest investment bank, will acquire 51% of state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB), the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday, in the first bank privatisation in more than a decade.

Under the transaction, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt will also acquire a 25% stake in AIB, while the current owner, state-owned National Investment Bank, will retain 24%, the cabinet said after approving the acquisition.

AIB’s capital will be increased to five billion Egyptian pounds ($319.90 million), it added.

The government began a programme of selling its stakes in banks in 2004, and in 2006 sold most of its fourth largest bank, Bank of Alexandria, to the Italian bank Sanpaolo IMI, now owned by Banca Intesa.

The central bank says it plans to sell stakes in several banks it owns, including Banque du Caire, Egypt’s third-largest state-owned bank, but plans were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 15.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Moamen Said Attalah; writing by Mahmoud Mourad and Patrick Werr; editing by David Evans)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

