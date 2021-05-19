newsbreak-logo
Fire in Brooklyn home with no working smoke detectors kills resident

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) A fire that started Wednesday morning in a Bedford-Stuyvesant residence with no working smoke detectors killed one of the people living there, amNY reported.

The two-alarm blaze at 17 Pulaski St. started on the top floor of the four-story building and quickly spread to neighboring structures.

More than 100 Fire Department personnel from 25 units responded to the fire.

While working to contain the flames, firefighters pulled an unidentified resident from the building who was later pronounced dead.

The New York City Fire Department got the blaze under control by about 7:05 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

