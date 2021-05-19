Mark McCloskey's Reinvention as a Beacon of American Nationalism
Yesterday Mark McCloskey, the vindictive personal injury lawyer best known for waving a gun at Black Lives Matter protestors outside of his St. Louis mansion, announced his campaign for Missouri senate. The video launching his campaign is a remarkable document. Certainly whoever styled the nearly unrecognizable McCloskey into a farmer and plopped him on a tractor was thinking very clearly about what points a post-Trump Republican needed to hit.theslot.jezebel.com