Mark McCloskey's Reinvention as a Beacon of American Nationalism

By Molly Osberg
Jezebel
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday Mark McCloskey, the vindictive personal injury lawyer best known for waving a gun at Black Lives Matter protestors outside of his St. Louis mansion, announced his campaign for Missouri senate. The video launching his campaign is a remarkable document. Certainly whoever styled the nearly unrecognizable McCloskey into a farmer and plopped him on a tractor was thinking very clearly about what points a post-Trump Republican needed to hit.

