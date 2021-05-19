newsbreak-logo
White Castle to experiment with pilot program in Detroit, raise starting wages to $15/hr

Motor City Metro
By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) In Detroit, White Castle restaurants will begin to test out a pilot program that starts employees off at a wage of $15 per hour at 37 of its locations in and around the city, WXYZ Detroit reports.

The fast-food company, known for their miniature burgers, plan to hire 150 team members for its Detroit-area locations.

This program comes in the midst of not only ongoing calls for raised federal minimum wages, but struggles that many Detroit-area businesses face with hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many employers are struggling to pry potential employees off of unemployment and, as a result, have a hard time finding people to work for their businesses and help keep them afloat.

On May 30, Michigan will reinstate a requirement for people receiving unemployment benefits to show that they are actively searching for work, but will not stop sending out $300 weekly federal supplements to those on unemployment.

In response, all seven of Michigan's Republican U.S. House members wrote a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressing their disapproval of the extra payments, fearing that employers wouldn't be able to bring potential employees off of unemployment to hire for their own businesses.

