Earlier this year, Konkle and actor Alex Anfanger welcomed a baby girl, who they named Essie Wunderle. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed, “The middle name comes from my dad's side of the family, in honor of him. The Wunderles were known to have strong, forward-thinking women. And my great-great-grandfather, also a Wunderle, went from selling sweets from a street cart to having a large factory where candy corn was invented."