Minnesota Vikings schedule: Primetime stage offers Vikes shot to play spoiler vs. rival
Minnesota Vikings schedule
Week 17 – @ Green Bay Packers (SNF)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 2
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Spread: Packers -7
- Moneyline: Packers (-300), Vikings (+230)
- Over/under: 48.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 35, Vikings 31
Week 18 – vs. Chicago Bears
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 9
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Week 18 prediction: Vikings 29, Bears 27
Minnesota Vikings schedule predictions, roster outlook
- The Vikings lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in Week 1 of the NFL season.
- Their Week 7 bye is set between a road game against the Carolina Panthers and a home matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 28 and Dec. 12).
- Sportsnaut originally predicted the Vikings would finish with a 7-10 record
Minnesota Vikings roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Vikings keeping and starting these key players:
- QB – Kirk Cousins
- RB – Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison
- WR – Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette (rookie)
- TE –Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon, Irv Smith Jr. ( injured, out indefinitely )
- Defense – Outside top-20 this week in NFL defense rankings
Minnesota Vikings season thus far
Week 1 – Minnesota Vikings lost 27-24 in overtime @ Cincinnati Bengals
- When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
- Spread: Vikings -3
- Moneyline: Vikings -160; Bengals +140
- Over/Under: 47
- Sportsnaut Prediction: Vikings 35, Bengals 31
Week 2 – The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 34-33
- When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 PM EST
- Spread: Cardinals -3.5
- Moneyline: Vikings +160; Cardinals -190
- Over/under : 51.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 38, Vikings 28
Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks at home, 30-17
- When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 PM EST
- Spread: Seahawks -2 ( BetMGM )
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-125), Vikings (+105)
- Over/under : 54.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, Vikings 24
Week 4 – Minnesota Vikings lost to the Cleveland Browns, 14-7
- Point spread: Browns -1.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Browns (-125), Vikings (+105)
- Over/under: 52.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 28, Vikings 17
Week 5 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17
- Spread: Vikings -10 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline : Vikings (-450), Lions (+360)
- Over/Under: 49.5-
- Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 21
Week 6 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Carolina Panthers, 34-28
- Point spread: Vikings -2.5, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Panthers (+110), Vikings (-130)
- Over/under: 45.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 24, Panthers 17
Week 8 — Minnesota Vikings lose to Dallas Cowboys, 20-16
- When: Sunday, October 31 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
- Point spread: Vikings -3, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (+130), Vikings (-155)
- Over/under: 52.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, Cowboys 17
Week 9 – Minnesota Vikings lost to Baltimore Ravens, 34-31
- When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.mm. EST
- Point spread: Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Vikings +200; Ravens -250
- Over/under: 49.5
- Week 9 prediction: Ravens 27, Vikings 17
Week 10 — Minnesota Vikings beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-20
- When: Sunday, November 14 a 4:25 PM EST
- Point spread: Chargers -2.5
- Moneyline: Vikings +120; Chargers -140
- Over/under: 52.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 31, Vikings 28
Week 11 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers, 34-31
- When: Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST
- Point spread: Packers -2.5
- Moneyline: Vikings +115; Packers -135
- Over/under: 49.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 20
Week 12 — Minnesota Vikings lose to San Francisco 49ers, 34-26
- When: Sunday, November 28 at 4:25 PM EST
- Line: Vikings +3, BetMGM
- Spread: Vikings (+145), 49ers (-120)
- Over/Under: 48.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, 49ers 24
Week 13 – Minnesota Vikings lost to Detroit Lions, 29-27
- Point spread: Vikings -7, BetMGM
- Moneyline: Lions +250; Vikings -300
- Over/under: 46.5
- Week 13 prediction: Vikings 42, Lions 21
Week 14 – Minnesota Vikings beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 36-28
- When: Thursday, December 9 at 8:20 PM EST
- Point spread: Vikings -2.5
- Over/under: 42.5
- Moneyline: Steelers +125; Vikings -115
- Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 17, Steelers 13
Week 15 – Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears, 17-3
- When: Monday, December 20 at 8:15 PM EST
- Spread: Vikings -3.5 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: Vikings -200, Bears +160
- Over/Under: 44
- Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 21
Week 16 – Minnesota Vikings lost to Los Angeles Rams, 30-23
- Point spread: Rams -3.0
- Over/under: 49.5
- Moneyline: TBD
- Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 35, Vikings 24
