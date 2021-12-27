ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Minnesota Vikings schedule: Primetime stage offers Vikes shot to play spoiler vs. rival

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBFSG_0a4V2Imo00

Minnesota Vikings schedule

Week 17 – @ Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 8:20 PM NBC
  • Spread: Packers -7
  • Moneyline: Packers (-300), Vikings (+230)
  • Over/under: 48.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 35, Vikings 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqJTC_0a4V2Imo00 Also Read:
NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp breaks NFL record, Dallas Cowboys make statement

Week 18 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX
  • Week 18 prediction: Vikings 29, Bears 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3St6eB_0a4V2Imo00 Also Read:
NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach, coordinator candidates in 2022

Minnesota Vikings schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Vikings lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in Week 1 of the NFL season.
  • Their Week 7 bye is set between a road game against the Carolina Panthers and a home matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 28 and Dec. 12).
  • Sportsnaut originally predicted the Vikings would finish with a 7-10 record

Minnesota Vikings roster outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpXWz_0a4V2Imo00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Vikings keeping and starting these key players:

Minnesota Vikings season thus far

Week 1 – Minnesota Vikings lost 27-24 in overtime @ Cincinnati Bengals

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Vikings -3
  • Moneyline: Vikings -160; Bengals +140
  • Over/Under: 47
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Vikings 35, Bengals 31

Week 2 – The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 34-33

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Cardinals -3.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings +160; Cardinals -190
  • Over/under : 51.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 38, Vikings 28

Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks at home, 30-17

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Seahawks -2 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Seahawks (-125), Vikings (+105)
  • Over/under : 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, Vikings 24

Week 4 – Minnesota Vikings lost to the Cleveland Browns, 14-7

  • Point spread: Browns -1.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Browns (-125), Vikings (+105)
  • Over/under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 28, Vikings 17

Week 5 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17

  • Spread: Vikings -10 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Vikings (-450), Lions (+360)
  • Over/Under: 49.5-
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 21

Week 6 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Carolina Panthers, 34-28

  • Point spread: Vikings -2.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Panthers (+110), Vikings (-130)
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 24, Panthers 17

Week 8 — Minnesota Vikings lose to Dallas Cowboys, 20-16

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Point spread: Vikings -3, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (+130), Vikings (-155)
  • Over/under: 52.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, Cowboys 17

Week 9 – Minnesota Vikings lost to Baltimore Ravens, 34-31

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.mm. EST
  • Point spread: Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Vikings +200; Ravens -250
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Week 9 prediction: Ravens 27, Vikings 17

Week 10 — Minnesota Vikings beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-20

  • When: Sunday, November 14 a 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chargers -2.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings +120; Chargers -140
  • Over/under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 31, Vikings 28

Click here to see where the Vikings stack up in our latest edition of NFL power rankings

Week 11 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers, 34-31

  • When: Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Packers -2.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings +115; Packers -135
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 20

Week 12 — Minnesota Vikings lose to San Francisco 49ers, 34-26

  • When: Sunday, November 28 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Line: Vikings +3, BetMGM
  • Spread: Vikings (+145), 49ers (-120)
  • Over/Under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, 49ers 24

Week 13 – Minnesota Vikings lost to Detroit Lions, 29-27

  • Point spread: Vikings -7, BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Lions +250; Vikings -300
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Week 13 prediction: Vikings 42, Lions 21

Week 14 – Minnesota Vikings beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 36-28

  • When: Thursday, December 9 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Point spread: Vikings -2.5
  • Over/under: 42.5
  • Moneyline: Steelers +125; Vikings -115
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 17, Steelers 13

Week 15 – Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears, 17-3

  • When: Monday, December 20 at 8:15 PM EST
  • Spread: Vikings -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Vikings -200, Bears +160
  • Over/Under: 44
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 21

Week 16 – Minnesota Vikings lost to Los Angeles Rams, 30-23

  • Point spread: Rams -3.0
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 35, Vikings 24

Find out which teams do make the postseason in our full NFL playoff predictions

More must-reads:

Comments / 13

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Football Games#American Football#Snf#Packers 35#Vikings 31#Vikings 29#The Carolina Panthers#Brace Hemmelgarn Usa#Minnesota Vikings Season#Bengals 31 Week 2#The Minnesota Vikings#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts could be without entire starting OL vs. Raiders

LT Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) LG Quenton Nelson (COVID-19) RG Mark Glowinski (COVID-19) RT Braden Smith (COVID-19) Starting at the top, Fisher will be on the injury report this week after he suffered three separate injuries in the 22-16 win over the Cardinals. He left in the second quarter and was ruled out. Now, the Colts may have to go without him depending on his status at the end of the week.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
MLive.com

Matthew Stafford out, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes in for Detroit Lions in one of the biggest Michigan sports stories of 2021

ALLEN PARK -- Just 23 days into the year, at precisely 6:09 p.m., the earth shook in Lions Nation. Matthew Stafford, the best quarterback in the modern history of the franchise, a former No. 1 overall pick who won more games in this town than any other signal-caller -- and, yes, lost more games than anyone else too -- had requested a trade out of Detroit.
NFL
FanSided

Lions could potentially make shocking QB decision for 2022

Most fans expected the Detroit Lions to draft a quarterback this offseason but head coach Dan Campbell might have other plans. Last offseason, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks. The main commodity of the trade for Detroit was the draft capital that will be used to rebuild a (possibly intentionally) depleted roster.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy