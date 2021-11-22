ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Minnesota Vikings schedule: Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins lead the way into Week 12

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dolfb_0a4V2Imo00

Minnesota Vikings schedule this week

Week 12 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX
  • Line: Vikings +3, BetMGM
  • Spread: Vikings (+145), 49ers (-120)
  • Over/Under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, 49ers 21

Minnesota remembered it has Justin Jefferson, arguably the most gifted wide receiver in the NFC. With Kirk Cousins going to his star offensive weapon often, then 49ers’ secondary is in trouble. This figure to be a close game, but the Vikings’ playmakers give them an edge.

  • Week 12 prediction: Vikings 27, 49ers 21

Minnesota Vikings schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • The Vikings lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in Week 1 of the NFL season.
  • Their Week 7 bye is set between a road game against the Carolina Panthers and a home matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 28 and Dec. 12).
  • Sportsnaut originally predicted the Vikings would finish with a 7-10 record

Minnesota Vikings roster outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpXWz_0a4V2Imo00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Vikings keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 – Minnesota Vikings lost 27-24 in overtime @ Cincinnati Bengals

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Vikings -3
  • Moneyline: Vikings -160; Bengals +140
  • Over/Under: 47
  • Sportsnaut Prediction: Vikings 35, Bengals 31

Joe Burrow got his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase to join an already-talented receiving corps led by Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Burrow and Chase connected on a 50-yard touchdown near the end of the first half, and a fumble by Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook allowed Cincinnati to drive down for the winning field goal. This is a real heartbreaker for Minnesota to say the least, as this was a very winnable Week 1 matchup.

Week 2 – The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 34-33

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Spread: Cardinals -3.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings +160; Cardinals -190
  • Over/under : 51.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 38, Vikings 28

The Minnesota Vikings nearly pulled off a huge upset in Week 2. But this franchise seems to be cursed with kickers, leading to another missed game-winning field goal. It’s a painful loss for the franchise, putting further stress on Mike Zimmer and that ire might be directed at a defense that allowed 34 points.

Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks at home, 30-17

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Spread: Seahawks -2 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Seahawks (-125), Vikings (+105)
  • Over/under : 54.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, Vikings 24

At 0-2 heading into this one, Week 3 was a must win for Minnesota. Kirk Cousins and Co. more than helped in this regard — completing 30-of-38 passes for 323 yards with three touchdowns against zero interceptions. Minnesota’s defense also held the Seahawks’ offense in check, leading to its first win of the season.

Week 4 – Minnesota Vikings lost to the Cleveland Browns, 14-7

  • Point spread: Browns -1.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Browns (-125), Vikings (+105)
  • Over/under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 28, Vikings 17

Things looked promising for Minnesota after the offense scored on a game-opening drive. But it got ugly after that. Kirk Cousins made mistakes, the Vikings’ rushing attack struggled to gain positive yards and that made the difference in a close loss to a Super Bowl contender.

Week 5 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17

  • Spread: Vikings -10 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Vikings (-450), Lions (+360)
  • Over/Under: 49.5-
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 21

It took a last-second field goal for the Minnesota Vikings to beat the winless Lions. While that pushes the Vikings’ record to 2-3, at least keeping their hopes alive in 2021, the version of the team we’ve seen in recent weeks can’t compete for the playoffs.

Week 6 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Carolina Panthers, 34-28

  • Point spread: Vikings -2.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Panthers (+110), Vikings (-130)
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 24, Panthers 17

It can never be relaxing for the Vikings. Leading by 11 with under five minutes to go, fans hoped this victory would not take a toll on their heart. It seems that’s just not how Minnesota plays football this season. Fortunately for the Vikings, Cousins, Justin Jefferson Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn came through in the clutch.

Week 8 — Minnesota Vikings lose to Dallas Cowboys, 20-16

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Point spread: Vikings -3, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Cowboys (+130), Vikings (-155)
  • Over/under: 52.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, Cowboys 17

What an absolutely brutal loss for Minnesota coming out of its Week 7 bye. Hosting a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys team , Minnesota couldn’t pull away in a game it desperately needed. Instead, Cooper Rush outplayed Kirk Cousins as the Vikings defense yielded nearly 500 total yards of offense. Now at 3-4, it’s back to the drawing board for Mike Zimmer and Co.

Week 9 – Minnesota Vikings lost to Baltimore Ravens, 34-31

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.mm. EST
  • Point spread: Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Vikings +200; Ravens -250
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Week 9 prediction: Ravens 27, Vikings 17

Minnesota is addicted to putting its fans through an emotional roller coaster. For the second consecutive week, the Vikings couldn’t get the job done with an opportunity to snag a win. It’s also fair to wonder why Minnesota isn’t giving Dalvin Cook 20-plus carries a game.

Week 10 — Minnesota Vikings beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-20

  • When: Sunday, November 14 a 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chargers -2.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings +120; Chargers -140
  • Over/under: 52.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 31, Vikings 28

Kirk Cousins played perhaps the most complete game of the season in what was a must win for the Vikings in Southern California. The quarterback completed 25-of-37 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 27-20 victory. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s defense held Justin Herbert to 171 net passing yards.

Week 11 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers, 34-31

  • When: Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Packers -2.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings +115; Packers -135
  • Over/under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 20

As long as he isn’t playing on primetime, Kirk Cousins is exceptional. He racked up 341 yards and three scores, but the game-winning drive in the closing minutes is what really mattered. Just two games back in the NFC North, the Vikings look like a dangerous team.

Minnesota Vikings schedule predictions

Click here to see where the Vikings stack up in our latest edition of NFL power rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMivC_0a4V2Imo00 Also Read:
3 overlooked Minnesota Vikings who will be stars in 2021

Related: Top 20 NFL QB Rankings – Patrick Mahomes wakes up, makes it into top 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4XOm_0a4V2Imo00
Sep 9, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

It’s pretty well-known that the Lions have a bottom-five roster, and heck, that’s a generous label. They’d need an unfathomable amount of young players to rise to the occasion in order to have a chance at being competitive in most games, especially with Jared Goff at quarterback. The Vikings are too much for Detroit, even at Ford Field.

  • Week 13 prediction: Vikings 42, Lions 21

Week 14 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Dec. 9 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

This might be Ben Roethlisberger ‘s last year as Pittsburgh’s quarterback. Big Ben fell apart at the end of 2020, and unless he has a miraculous bounce-back from that, Minnesota should be able to get this one at home.

  • Week 14 prediction: Vikings 17, Steelers 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4Fca_0a4V2Imo00 Also Read:
Brian O’Neill contract extension continues unconventional trend for Minnesota Vikings

Week 15 – @ Chicago Bears (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 20 8:15 PM ESPN

Neither of the meetings between these NFC North rivals should be high-scoring. That is, unless Bears rookie QB Justin Fields balls out right away, and Cousins winds up piling on the garbage time stats. In any event, Fields should be Chicago’s starter over Andy Dalton by Week 15. The Bears defense will force multiple takeaways to get the win.

  • Week 15 prediction: Bears 24, Vikings 16

Week 16 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Minnesota’s interior offensive line is going to have its hands full with Aaron Donald. Plus, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey can take away Vikings young stud receiver Justin Jefferson if he plays like he’s capable of. Combine that with the Rams’ upgraded passing game led by Matthew Stafford , and none of it plays well for Minnesota.

  • Week 16 prediction: Rams 42, Vikings 20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhR4l_0a4V2Imo00
Nov 1, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the football against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – @ Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 8:20 PM NBC

Lambeau Field becomes a much easier place to play if Aaron Rodgers isn’t the quarterback for Green Bay. Again, the Packers have pactched up their differences with the reigning NFL MVP for the time being, so they should have little trouble crushing Minnesota at home.

  • Week 17 prediction: Packers 41, Vikings 23

Week 18 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack is going to be difficult for the Vikings’ youthful offensive line to neutralize. That’s why it’s imperative for Minnesota to stay committed to the run and hit some shot plays down the field with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Look for the Purple and Gold to will their way to a divisional victory here.

  • Week 18 prediction: Vikings 29, Bears 27

Minnesota Vikings record prediction: 7- 10

Find out which teams do make the postseason in our full NFL playoff predictions

More must-reads:

Comments / 8

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Steelers#American Football#Vikings 27#Nfc#The Carolina Panthers#Brace Hemmelgarn Usa#Lsu#Ja Marr Chase
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy