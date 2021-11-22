Minnesota Vikings schedule: Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins lead the way into Week 12

Minnesota Vikings schedule this week

Week 12 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX

Line: Vikings +3, BetMGM

Vikings +3, BetMGM Spread: Vikings (+145), 49ers (-120)

Vikings (+145), 49ers (-120) Over/Under: 48.5 points

48.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, 49ers 21

Minnesota remembered it has Justin Jefferson, arguably the most gifted wide receiver in the NFC. With Kirk Cousins going to his star offensive weapon often, then 49ers’ secondary is in trouble. This figure to be a close game, but the Vikings’ playmakers give them an edge.

Week 12 prediction: Vikings 27, 49ers 21

Minnesota Vikings schedule predictions, roster outlook

The Vikings lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Their Week 7 bye is set between a road game against the Carolina Panthers and a home matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 28 and Dec. 12).

Sportsnaut originally predicted the Vikings would finish with a 7-10 record

Minnesota Vikings roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Vikings keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 – Minnesota Vikings lost 27-24 in overtime @ Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX

Sunday, Sept. 12 @ 1:00 PM on FOX Spread: Vikings -3

Vikings -3 Moneyline: Vikings -160; Bengals +140

Vikings -160; Bengals +140 Over/Under: 47

47 Sportsnaut Prediction: Vikings 35, Bengals 31

Joe Burrow got his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase to join an already-talented receiving corps led by Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Burrow and Chase connected on a 50-yard touchdown near the end of the first half, and a fumble by Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook allowed Cincinnati to drive down for the winning field goal. This is a real heartbreaker for Minnesota to say the least, as this was a very winnable Week 1 matchup.

Week 2 – The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 34-33

When: Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 PM EST Spread: Cardinals -3.5

Cardinals -3.5 Moneyline: Vikings +160; Cardinals -190

Vikings +160; Cardinals -190 Over/under : 51.0

: 51.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 38, Vikings 28

The Minnesota Vikings nearly pulled off a huge upset in Week 2. But this franchise seems to be cursed with kickers, leading to another missed game-winning field goal. It’s a painful loss for the franchise, putting further stress on Mike Zimmer and that ire might be directed at a defense that allowed 34 points.

Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks at home, 30-17

When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 PM EST Spread: Seahawks -2 ( BetMGM )

Seahawks -2 ( BetMGM ) Moneyline: Seahawks (-125), Vikings (+105)

Seahawks (-125), Vikings (+105) Over/under : 54.0

: 54.0 Sportsnaut prediction: Seahawks 31, Vikings 24

At 0-2 heading into this one, Week 3 was a must win for Minnesota. Kirk Cousins and Co. more than helped in this regard — completing 30-of-38 passes for 323 yards with three touchdowns against zero interceptions. Minnesota’s defense also held the Seahawks’ offense in check, leading to its first win of the season.

Week 4 – Minnesota Vikings lost to the Cleveland Browns, 14-7

Point spread: Browns -1.5 (BetMGM)

Browns -1.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Browns (-125), Vikings (+105)

Browns (-125), Vikings (+105) Over/under: 52.5

52.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 28, Vikings 17

Things looked promising for Minnesota after the offense scored on a game-opening drive. But it got ugly after that. Kirk Cousins made mistakes, the Vikings’ rushing attack struggled to gain positive yards and that made the difference in a close loss to a Super Bowl contender.

Week 5 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17

Spread: Vikings -10 (BetMGM)

Vikings -10 (BetMGM) Moneyline : Vikings (-450), Lions (+360)

: Vikings (-450), Lions (+360) Over/Under: 49.5-

49.5- Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 21

It took a last-second field goal for the Minnesota Vikings to beat the winless Lions. While that pushes the Vikings’ record to 2-3, at least keeping their hopes alive in 2021, the version of the team we’ve seen in recent weeks can’t compete for the playoffs.

Week 6 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Carolina Panthers, 34-28

Point spread: Vikings -2.5, (BetMGM)

Vikings -2.5, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Panthers (+110), Vikings (-130)

Panthers (+110), Vikings (-130) Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 24, Panthers 17

It can never be relaxing for the Vikings. Leading by 11 with under five minutes to go, fans hoped this victory would not take a toll on their heart. It seems that’s just not how Minnesota plays football this season. Fortunately for the Vikings, Cousins, Justin Jefferson Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn came through in the clutch.

Week 8 — Minnesota Vikings lose to Dallas Cowboys, 20-16

When: Sunday, October 31 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC

Sunday, October 31 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC Point spread: Vikings -3, (BetMGM)

Vikings -3, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Cowboys (+130), Vikings (-155)

Cowboys (+130), Vikings (-155) Over/under: 52.5 points

52.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Vikings 27, Cowboys 17

What an absolutely brutal loss for Minnesota coming out of its Week 7 bye. Hosting a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys team , Minnesota couldn’t pull away in a game it desperately needed. Instead, Cooper Rush outplayed Kirk Cousins as the Vikings defense yielded nearly 500 total yards of offense. Now at 3-4, it’s back to the drawing board for Mike Zimmer and Co.

Week 9 – Minnesota Vikings lost to Baltimore Ravens, 34-31

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.mm. EST

Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.mm. EST Point spread: Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM)

Ravens -5.5, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Vikings +200; Ravens -250

Vikings +200; Ravens -250 Over/under: 49.5

49.5 Week 9 prediction: Ravens 27, Vikings 17

Minnesota is addicted to putting its fans through an emotional roller coaster. For the second consecutive week, the Vikings couldn’t get the job done with an opportunity to snag a win. It’s also fair to wonder why Minnesota isn’t giving Dalvin Cook 20-plus carries a game.

Week 10 — Minnesota Vikings beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-20

When: Sunday, November 14 a 4:25 PM EST

Sunday, November 14 a 4:25 PM EST Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Moneyline: Vikings +120; Chargers -140

Vikings +120; Chargers -140 Over/under: 52.5

52.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 31, Vikings 28

Kirk Cousins played perhaps the most complete game of the season in what was a must win for the Vikings in Southern California. The quarterback completed 25-of-37 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 27-20 victory. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s defense held Justin Herbert to 171 net passing yards.

Week 11 – Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers, 34-31

When: Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST

Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST Point spread: Packers -2.5

Packers -2.5 Moneyline: Vikings +115; Packers -135

Vikings +115; Packers -135 Over/under: 49.5

49.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 20

As long as he isn’t playing on primetime, Kirk Cousins is exceptional. He racked up 341 yards and three scores, but the game-winning drive in the closing minutes is what really mattered. Just two games back in the NFC North, the Vikings look like a dangerous team.

Minnesota Vikings schedule predictions

Week 13 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

It’s pretty well-known that the Lions have a bottom-five roster, and heck, that’s a generous label. They’d need an unfathomable amount of young players to rise to the occasion in order to have a chance at being competitive in most games, especially with Jared Goff at quarterback. The Vikings are too much for Detroit, even at Ford Field.

Week 13 prediction: Vikings 42, Lions 21

Week 14 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Dec. 9 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

This might be Ben Roethlisberger ‘s last year as Pittsburgh’s quarterback. Big Ben fell apart at the end of 2020, and unless he has a miraculous bounce-back from that, Minnesota should be able to get this one at home.

Week 14 prediction: Vikings 17, Steelers 13

Week 15 – @ Chicago Bears (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Dec. 20 8:15 PM ESPN

Neither of the meetings between these NFC North rivals should be high-scoring. That is, unless Bears rookie QB Justin Fields balls out right away, and Cousins winds up piling on the garbage time stats. In any event, Fields should be Chicago’s starter over Andy Dalton by Week 15. The Bears defense will force multiple takeaways to get the win.

Week 15 prediction: Bears 24, Vikings 16

Week 16 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Minnesota’s interior offensive line is going to have its hands full with Aaron Donald. Plus, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey can take away Vikings young stud receiver Justin Jefferson if he plays like he’s capable of. Combine that with the Rams’ upgraded passing game led by Matthew Stafford , and none of it plays well for Minnesota.

Week 16 prediction: Rams 42, Vikings 20

Week 17 – @ Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 8:20 PM NBC

Lambeau Field becomes a much easier place to play if Aaron Rodgers isn’t the quarterback for Green Bay. Again, the Packers have pactched up their differences with the reigning NFL MVP for the time being, so they should have little trouble crushing Minnesota at home.

Week 17 prediction: Packers 41, Vikings 23

Week 18 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack is going to be difficult for the Vikings’ youthful offensive line to neutralize. That’s why it’s imperative for Minnesota to stay committed to the run and hit some shot plays down the field with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Look for the Purple and Gold to will their way to a divisional victory here.

Week 18 prediction: Vikings 29, Bears 27

Minnesota Vikings record prediction: 7- 10

