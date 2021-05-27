Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dolfb_0a4V2Imo00

Week 2 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sept. 19 4:05 PM FOX

The more you look at the Cardinals’ schedule, the more likely it seems that they’ll be able to do some serious damage, at least outside of the NFC West. Quarterback Kyler Murray is such an X-factor with his elite rushing ability, and Arizona’s improved front seven has the means to wreak havoc on a Vikings offensive line that’ll depend heavily on two rookies in Christian Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis.

  • Week 2 prediction: Cardinals 38, Vikings 28

Week 3 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sept. 26 4:25 PM FOX

There’s a lot of discord in Seattle surrounding Russell Wilson , who basically requested a trade during the offseason. Thus, banding together for a tough road trip isn’t something the Seahawks feel destined to do on a regular basis. The Vikings’ smashmouth rushing attack should overwhelm their foe.

  • Week 3 prediction: Vikings 27, Seahawks 20

Week 4 – vs. Cleveland Browns

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM CBS

Perhaps no one made as many upgrades on defense as the Browns did this offseason. They’re so much better than the Vikings on that side of the ball, really, at every level, and longtime Minnesota assistant Kevin Stefanski is now the reigning Coach of the Year in Cleveland. Not much reason for hope for the Vikings despite the home-field edge.

  • Week 4 prediction: Browns 28, Vikings 17

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Team outlooks after 2021 schedule release

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WL54n_0a4V2Imo00
Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM FOX

It’s probably going to be a roller-coaster season for Vikings fans, so squaring off with the lowly Lions at home should serve as a high point. Minnesota will be able to roll up points on Detroit at relative will.

  • Week 5 prediction: Vikings 42, Lions 10

Week 6 – @ Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM FOX

It’s hard to separate these two teams, because they’re so evenly matched. That should tilt the outcome in the hosts’ favor, but this could well be the contest that makes or breaks Minnesota’s playoff hopes. Panthers signal-caller Sam Darnold is such an unknown, but the assumption here is that his supporting cast, led by Christian McCaffrey, will drive Carolina to a hard-fought “W.”

  • Week 6 prediction: Panthers 31, Vikings 27

WEEK 7 BYE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PebY_0a4V2Imo00
Also Read:
Justin Jefferson vs. NFL’s all-time greats: Will the wide receiver become a legend?

Week 8 – vs. Dallas Cowboys (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 31 8:20 PM NBC

The Cowboys are going to see their fair share of shootouts in 2021, because they haven’t done enough to address their sieve of a defense. Minnesota should be able to get some momentum with its running game and ultimately overwhelm Dallas.

  • Week 8 prediction: Vikings 41, Cowboys 34

Week 9 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM FOX

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks is one of the few who could hold his own as a QB spy on Ravens star Lamar Jackson. The bigger concern here is the exotic looks the Ravens present on defense on an annual basis. As long as Baltimore keeps Dalvin Cook in relative check, this is likely to be a road defeat for Minnesota.

  • Week 9 prediction: Ravens 27, Vikings 17

Week 10 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 14 4:05 PM FOX

Justin Herbert was historically good as a rookie QB last season behind an awful offensive line. Now, the Chargers are much better up front, already have a strong defense and got a new head coach in Brandon Staley to help them take that next step. Meanwhile, the Vikes feel like a team stuck in relative neutral under Mike Zimmer. Such circumstances don’t bode well for the away team.

  • Week 10 prediction: Chargers 34, Vikings 30

Week 11 – vs. Green Bay Packers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

Because the Aaron Rodgers situation has yet to be resolved — and even if he does stay, there figures to be an ongoing soap opera in Green Bay — we’ll give the Vikings the benefit of the doubt that they can stick it to the Packers’ vulnerable defense enough to earn a season split.

Week 11 prediction: Vikings 37, Packers 35

Related: NFL QB Rankings – Post-draft update rearranges top 20, Lamar Jackson climbs the ranks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OuS4_0a4V2Imo00
Sep 9, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has been enamored of Cousins for many years. Captain Kirk probably wishes he could play for the 49ers, but that’s no longer possible. Whether it’s rookie Trey Lance or incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo getting the start under center for Shanahan, the Niners should be able to pull this one out.

  • Week 12 prediction: 49ers 31, Vikings 24

Week 13 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

It’s pretty well-known that the Lions have a bottom-five roster. They’d need an unfathomable amount of young players to rise to the occasion in order to have a chance at being competitive in most games, especially with Jared Goff at quarterback. The Vikings are too much for Detroit, even at Ford Field.

  • Week 13 prediction: Vikings 42, Lions 21

Week 14 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Dec. 9 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

This might be Ben Roethlisberger ‘s last year as Pittsburgh’s quarterback. Big Ben fell apart at the end of 2020, and unless he has a miraculous bounce-back from that, Minnesota should be able to get this one at home.

  • Week 14 prediction: Vikings 17, Steelers 13

Week 15 – @ Chicago Bears (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 20 8:15 PM ESPN

Neither of the meetings between these NFC North rivals should be high-scoring. That is, unless Bears rookie QB Justin Fields balls out right away, and Cousins winds up piling on the garbage time stats. More realistically, this should be a closely contested affair in the WIndy City, with the Bears defense forcing multiple takeaways to get the win.

  • Week 15 prediction: Bears 24, Vikings 16

Week 16 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Minnesota’s interior offensive line is going to have its hands full with Aaron Donald. Plus, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey can take away Vikings young stud receiver Justin Jefferson if he plays like he’s capable of. Combine that with the Rams’ upgraded passing game led by Matthew Stafford , and none of it plays well for Minnesota.

  • Week 16 prediction: Rams 42, Vikings 20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRDUq_0a4V2Imo00
Nov 1, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the football against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – @ Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 8:20 PM NBC

Lambeau Field becomes a much easier place to play if Aaron Rodgers isn’t the quarterback for Green Bay. Assuming the Packers patch up their differences with the reigning NFL MVP, though, they should have little trouble crushing Minnesota at home.

  • Week 17 prediction: Packers 41, Vikings 23

Week 18 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack is going to be difficult for the Vikings’ youthful offensive line to neutralize. That’s why it’s imperative for Minnesota to stay committed to the run and hit some shot plays down the field with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Look for the Purple and Gold to will their way to a divisional victory here.

  • Week 18 prediction: Vikings 29, Bears 27

Minnesota Vikings record prediction: 8-9

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#49ers#Vikings 27#Browns 28#Vikings 17#Vikings 42#Panthers 31#Snf#Fox Vikings#Chargers#Vikings 37#Niners#Boston Celtics#Ford Field#All Pro#Nbc#Cbs#Dallas Cowboys#U S Bank Stadium#Detroit Lions Date Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Lions to sign S Alijah Holder and TE Charlie Taumoepeau after mini-camp try-outs

Entering rookie mini-camp, the Detroit Lions had four open spots remaining on their 90-man roster. Per NFL rules, they were allowed to bring in five unsigned players on a try-out basis during camp. Now that camp has concluded, two of those try-out players have reportedly taken advantage of their opportunity and earned a contract: Safety Alijah Holder and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.
NFLWrn.com

Packers add fourth quarterback to the mix

The Green Bay Packers added veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to their roster last week, then signed rookie free agent Kurt Benkert to a contract after he went through the team’s two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. Benkert spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The week-by-week 2021 schedule for the NFC West

The NFL released its full 2021 regular-season schedule. This season is the first with a 17-game season. We know the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and have some takeaways from it. But what does the season schedule look like for the entire NFC West?. Below are the week-to-week matchups for all four...
NFLYardbarker

Levi Onwuzurike: 'I Think We're Gonna Do Some Damage'

It’s been nearly two years since Levi Onwuzurike has played in a football game. He opted out of his final season at Washington, erasing any opportunity to get in-game reps in 2020. Despite this, he still was a second-round selection by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft. On...
NFLwcn247.com

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed Kurt Benkert in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and former Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Blake Bortles over the past week. Rodgers and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster. The 25-year-old Benkert has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game. Green Bay is facing an uncertain quarterback situation after ESPN reported hours before the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the team.
NFLchatsports.com

Cardinals’ Pre-Season Games 2021

The Cardinals three pre-season games this year are:. With only three pre-season games, the customary “dress rehearsal” game would be during Week 2, when the Chiefs and Cardinals have the primetime game on ESPN. Fans might be very excited to get a sneak peek of a pre-season showdown between QB...
NFLseehafernews.com

Packers Get First In-Person Look At Rookies During Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough...
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Charlie Taumoepeau: Signs deal with Detroit

Taumoepeau has signed a contract with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Taumoepeau has spent time in the Cowboys and Colts organizations but is yet to make a regular-season appearance. Maybe his third time joining a blue and white NFL team will be the charm.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Cardinals Sign Four Undrafted Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of four undrafted free agents on Thursday, including TE Cary Angeline, CB Lorenzo Burns, TE Bruno Labelle, and DL Cam Murray. Angeline, 23, played three years at North Carolina State before going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his three years with North...
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings predicted to be a ‘sleeper to overperform’ in 2021

(Photo by Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports) Dalvin Cook. Some recent predictions for the 2021 NFL season featured some optimistic comments about the Minnesota Vikings. Throughout their history, the Minnesota Vikings have always seemed to perform their best when there isn’t much expected from them heading into a season. Two of...
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings reportedly expected to add two more players to 2021 roster

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Amari Henderson. After impressing at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, two tryout players are reportedly expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Some of the best players in the history of the Minnesota Vikings have been the guys to make the most of their limited opportunities.
NFLchatsports.com

Cardinals’ Youth Movement and Player Development

Background: Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) blocks a pass against Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig (67) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas. Yesterday on the “How Dare the Cardinals Start a Rookie Mike” thread there was an outstanding comment...
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Cowboys camp, will “do most things” during OTAs

We may obsess over the Dallas Cowboys trying to fix their defense. The rookies are practicing already and we have to remind ourselves not to read too much into Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox snagging some interceptions in carefully controlled work. OTAs and the minicamp are next. While access is so limited, we still will comb the internet for every scrap of news about what is happening.
NFLCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tae Hayes: Signed after tryout

The Cardinals signed Hayes on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Arizona hosted Hayes for a tryout during rookie minicamp, and the 23-year-old managed to parlay that opportunity into a spot on the offseason roster. Hayes now will focus his attention toward competing for a depth role. He spent time with the Vikings and Dolphins in 2020.
NFLchatsports.com

Arizona Cardinals re-draft of first three picks

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pulls in a catch in front of Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) during the second quarter of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Northwestern. The NFL Draft did not go as...
NFLPackers.com

Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert

The Green Bay Packers have signed QB Kurt Benkert. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday. Benkert, is a 6-foot-3, 218-pound, second-year player out of the University of Virginia. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons on May 1, 2018. Benkert spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on the Falcons' practice squad while spending the 2019 season on injured reserve. He will wear No. 7 for the Packers.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings to sign CB Amari Henderson following mini-camp

The first mini-camp for the Minnesota Vikings is officially in the books and, as they’ve frequently done in the past, the team has decided to sign one of the tryout players to the 90-man roster. The team has told cornerback Amari Henderson that they will be signing him to the...