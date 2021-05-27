Minnesota Vikings schedule and 2021 season predictions

Week 2 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 19 4:05 PM FOX

The more you look at the Cardinals’ schedule, the more likely it seems that they’ll be able to do some serious damage, at least outside of the NFC West. Quarterback Kyler Murray is such an X-factor with his elite rushing ability, and Arizona’s improved front seven has the means to wreak havoc on a Vikings offensive line that’ll depend heavily on two rookies in Christian Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis.

Week 2 prediction: Cardinals 38, Vikings 28

Week 3 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 26 4:25 PM FOX

There’s a lot of discord in Seattle surrounding Russell Wilson , who basically requested a trade during the offseason. Thus, banding together for a tough road trip isn’t something the Seahawks feel destined to do on a regular basis. The Vikings’ smashmouth rushing attack should overwhelm their foe.

Week 3 prediction: Vikings 27, Seahawks 20

Week 4 – vs. Cleveland Browns

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM CBS

Perhaps no one made as many upgrades on defense as the Browns did this offseason. They’re so much better than the Vikings on that side of the ball, really, at every level, and longtime Minnesota assistant Kevin Stefanski is now the reigning Coach of the Year in Cleveland. Not much reason for hope for the Vikings despite the home-field edge.

Week 4 prediction: Browns 28, Vikings 17

Week 5 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM FOX

It’s probably going to be a roller-coaster season for Vikings fans, so squaring off with the lowly Lions at home should serve as a high point. Minnesota will be able to roll up points on Detroit at relative will.

Week 5 prediction: Vikings 42, Lions 10

Week 6 – @ Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 17 1:00 PM FOX

It’s hard to separate these two teams, because they’re so evenly matched. That should tilt the outcome in the hosts’ favor, but this could well be the contest that makes or breaks Minnesota’s playoff hopes. Panthers signal-caller Sam Darnold is such an unknown, but the assumption here is that his supporting cast, led by Christian McCaffrey, will drive Carolina to a hard-fought “W.”

Week 6 prediction: Panthers 31, Vikings 27

WEEK 7 BYE

Week 8 – vs. Dallas Cowboys (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 31 8:20 PM NBC

The Cowboys are going to see their fair share of shootouts in 2021, because they haven’t done enough to address their sieve of a defense. Minnesota should be able to get some momentum with its running game and ultimately overwhelm Dallas.

Week 8 prediction: Vikings 41, Cowboys 34

Week 9 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM FOX

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks is one of the few who could hold his own as a QB spy on Ravens star Lamar Jackson. The bigger concern here is the exotic looks the Ravens present on defense on an annual basis. As long as Baltimore keeps Dalvin Cook in relative check, this is likely to be a road defeat for Minnesota.

Week 9 prediction: Ravens 27, Vikings 17

Week 10 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 14 4:05 PM FOX

Justin Herbert was historically good as a rookie QB last season behind an awful offensive line. Now, the Chargers are much better up front, already have a strong defense and got a new head coach in Brandon Staley to help them take that next step. Meanwhile, the Vikes feel like a team stuck in relative neutral under Mike Zimmer. Such circumstances don’t bode well for the away team.

Week 10 prediction: Chargers 34, Vikings 30

Week 11 – vs. Green Bay Packers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM FOX

Because the Aaron Rodgers situation has yet to be resolved — and even if he does stay, there figures to be an ongoing soap opera in Green Bay — we’ll give the Vikings the benefit of the doubt that they can stick it to the Packers’ vulnerable defense enough to earn a season split.

Week 11 prediction: Vikings 37, Packers 35

Week 12 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has been enamored of Cousins for many years. Captain Kirk probably wishes he could play for the 49ers, but that’s no longer possible. Whether it’s rookie Trey Lance or incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo getting the start under center for Shanahan, the Niners should be able to pull this one out.

Week 12 prediction: 49ers 31, Vikings 24

Week 13 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM CBS

It’s pretty well-known that the Lions have a bottom-five roster. They’d need an unfathomable amount of young players to rise to the occasion in order to have a chance at being competitive in most games, especially with Jared Goff at quarterback. The Vikings are too much for Detroit, even at Ford Field.

Week 13 prediction: Vikings 42, Lions 21

Week 14 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (TNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Dec. 9 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

This might be Ben Roethlisberger ‘s last year as Pittsburgh’s quarterback. Big Ben fell apart at the end of 2020, and unless he has a miraculous bounce-back from that, Minnesota should be able to get this one at home.

Week 14 prediction: Vikings 17, Steelers 13

Week 15 – @ Chicago Bears (MNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Dec. 20 8:15 PM ESPN

Neither of the meetings between these NFC North rivals should be high-scoring. That is, unless Bears rookie QB Justin Fields balls out right away, and Cousins winds up piling on the garbage time stats. More realistically, this should be a closely contested affair in the WIndy City, with the Bears defense forcing multiple takeaways to get the win.

Week 15 prediction: Bears 24, Vikings 16

Week 16 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 26 1:00 PM FOX

Minnesota’s interior offensive line is going to have its hands full with Aaron Donald. Plus, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey can take away Vikings young stud receiver Justin Jefferson if he plays like he’s capable of. Combine that with the Rams’ upgraded passing game led by Matthew Stafford , and none of it plays well for Minnesota.

Week 16 prediction: Rams 42, Vikings 20

Week 17 – @ Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 8:20 PM NBC

Lambeau Field becomes a much easier place to play if Aaron Rodgers isn’t the quarterback for Green Bay. Assuming the Packers patch up their differences with the reigning NFL MVP, though, they should have little trouble crushing Minnesota at home.

Week 17 prediction: Packers 41, Vikings 23

Week 18 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack is going to be difficult for the Vikings’ youthful offensive line to neutralize. That’s why it’s imperative for Minnesota to stay committed to the run and hit some shot plays down the field with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Look for the Purple and Gold to will their way to a divisional victory here.

Week 18 prediction: Vikings 29, Bears 27

Minnesota Vikings record prediction: 8-9

