Texas Cars

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Matagorda by NWS

weather.gov
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Jackson County in south central Texas West Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1108 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce rainfall across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing, and continuing light rain is prolonging the time needed for water to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Law Enforcement in Jackson County has reported significant road closures across the area due to floodwaters. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Edna, Palacios, La Ward, Lolita, Lake Texana Dam and Vanderbilt. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
Edna, TX
Matagorda, TX
Matagorda County, TX
Lolita, TX
La Ward, TX
Palacios, TX
Texas State
Jackson County, TX
Texas Cars
Jackson County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Markham, Blessing, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth and Cordele. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. A Flash Flood Warning may be necessary should conditions worsen further.
Jackson County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 206 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palacios, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Blessing, Markham, Midfield and Danevang.
Austin County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Brazoria County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Brazoria County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GALVESTON...SOUTHERN BRAZORIA SOUTHEASTERN CHAMBERS AND EAST CENTRAL MATAGORDA COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stowell to near Sweeny. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms...particularly over Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula. Locations impacted include Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Lake Jackson, Angleton, La Marque, Santa Fe, Freeport, Clute, Hitchcock, Sweeny, Surfside Beach, Galveston Pier 21, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Danbury, Bayou Vista, Oyster Creek and Jamaica Beach.
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Austin County in southeastern Texas West Central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas North Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 759 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing with light to moderate rain though the rainfall should be tapering off. Widespread rain has fall in the 3 to 8 inches. Athough the water should be high without additional heavy the levels should hold at these levels for an hour or two then begin to lower. Widespread areal flooding is the issue. Some locations that will experience flooding include El Campo, Wharton, East Bernard, Kendleton, Pierce, Boling-Iago, Van Vleck, Hungerford, Egypt and Nada.
Austin County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Inland Jackson, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Wharton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 507 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wharton to 9 miles north of Edna. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include El Campo, Wharton, Sealy, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Cordele, Egypt, Sheridan, Altair, Nada, Morales, Garwood and Rock Island.
Brazoria County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Austin County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms will begin to diminish this afternoon as moisture is pulled westward toward an upper level low. As the low approaches late tonight and Saturday, rain chances will once again increase with locally heavy rain possible. * Flooding of low-lying, poorly draining areas and other vulnerable locations such as easily-flooded streets are possible if they are impacted by storms with heavier rainfall rates and amounts. Multiple rounds of these storms would worsen the potential for flooding. Where rain rates are more manageable, previously dry conditions will help reduce concerns for flooding.