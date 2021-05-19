Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Matagorda by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 11:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Jackson County in south central Texas West Central Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1108 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce rainfall across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing, and continuing light rain is prolonging the time needed for water to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Law Enforcement in Jackson County has reported significant road closures across the area due to floodwaters. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Edna, Palacios, La Ward, Lolita, Lake Texana Dam and Vanderbilt. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov