newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Matagorda County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Matagorda by NWS

weather.gov
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 103 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate thunderstorms moving into the advisory area after significant rain earlier last night, on top of already saturated soils. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Matagorda, Lake Jackson, Bay City, Freeport, Clute, West Columbia, Sweeny, Surfside Beach, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Oyster Creek, Sargent, Van Vleck, Wild Peach Village, Markham, Blessing and Wadsworth.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oyster Creek, TX
City
Matagorda, TX
City
Clute, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
West Columbia, TX
City
Lake Jackson, TX
City
Sweeny, TX
City
Markham, TX
City
Brazoria, TX
City
Surfside Beach, TX
City
Sargent, TX
City
Jones Creek, TX
City
Van Vleck, TX
City
Freeport, TX
State
Texas State
City
Bay City, TX
City
Wadsworth, TX
City
Richwood, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#South Texas#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Thunderstorms#Weather Radar#Bay Area#The Flood Advisory#Include Matagorda#Rain#Doppler Radar#Target Area#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Matagorda County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Matagorda, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Matagorda; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palacios, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Matagorda, Bay City, Palacios, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Markham and Wadsworth.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Colorado; Jackson; Matagorda; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas Southern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across the area with localized rainfall totals of up to 8 to 10 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Sweeny, Ganado, Blessing, Markham, Van Vleck, Danevang, Midfield, Louise, Wadsworth, Cordele and Morales. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GALVESTON...SOUTHERN BRAZORIA SOUTHEASTERN CHAMBERS AND EAST CENTRAL MATAGORDA COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stowell to near Sweeny. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms...particularly over Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula. Locations impacted include Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Lake Jackson, Angleton, La Marque, Santa Fe, Freeport, Clute, Hitchcock, Sweeny, Surfside Beach, Galveston Pier 21, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Danbury, Bayou Vista, Oyster Creek and Jamaica Beach.
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms will be increasing in coverage over the area this morning and very heavy rainfall rates will be possible. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible with these slow moving storms. The storms in general should sag southward this morning stalling then shifting back to the west and southwestward this afternoon. Storms may weaken or depart the area by late afternoon or evening but more storms are expected to develop Saturday and through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches will be common with isolated locations receiving 4 to 8 inches through this afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall is expected Saturday into Sunday.