Flood Advisory issued for Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton. * Through Sunday morning * Showers and thunderstorms will be increasing in coverage over the area this morning and very heavy rainfall rates will be possible. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible with these slow moving storms. The storms in general should sag southward this morning stalling then shifting back to the west and southwestward this afternoon. Storms may weaken or depart the area by late afternoon or evening but more storms are expected to develop Saturday and through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches will be common with isolated locations receiving 4 to 8 inches through this afternoon. Additional heavy rainfall is expected Saturday into Sunday.