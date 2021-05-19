Flood Advisory issued for Matagorda by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 11:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 103 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate thunderstorms moving into the advisory area after significant rain earlier last night, on top of already saturated soils. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Matagorda, Lake Jackson, Bay City, Freeport, Clute, West Columbia, Sweeny, Surfside Beach, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Oyster Creek, Sargent, Van Vleck, Wild Peach Village, Markham, Blessing and Wadsworth.alerts.weather.gov