Flood Advisory issued for Starr by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Starr County in deep south Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan City, Garciasville, La Grulla, La Victoria, Alto Bonito, Grulla Middle School, La Casita and Rio Grande City--roma. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov