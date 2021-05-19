How Barry Jenkins Sought To Recontextualize The Genocide Of Slavery With The Power Of Parable In ‘The Underground Railroad’
Barry Jenkins turns to television for his latest project, a 10-part adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Underground Railroad, Starring Thuso Mbedu, which hit Amazon Prime Video last week. It’s his most ambitious project yet, set on a grander canvas and with much greater emotional stakes than anything he’s tackled before. But, as he explains to Joe Utichi—with a few mild spoilers at the start—it’s no less deeply personal, in his quest to recontextualize the struggle of his ancestors.deadline.com