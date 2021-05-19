Why Rebel's Cancellation On ABC Has Fans Upset

Sagal thanked Rebel fans for their support in an Instagram post. But she also wondered why ABC gave up on the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama after a short amount of time. Rebel premiered on April 8 and has aired five episodes before it was canceled last Friday. "Things take time to catch on," she wrote. "Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.” Sagal added: “As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance. If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up!!”