Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched the latest episode of Last Man Standing, so be warned!. Just a couple of weeks after Kaitlyn Dever's most recent return to Last Man Standing as the ever-beloved Eve Baxter, the Tim Allen sitcom was already invoking her name again for another episode partially centered on Mandy and Kyle's daughter Sarah. Similar to how Eve was previously having emotional issues getting into aunt-mode with her nieces, Molly McCook's Mandy faced some motherly hurdles with the notion that she doesn't really like her kid as a person, while Nancy Travis' Vanessa continued to distinguish her matronly duties from her grand-matronly duties. And it was all bookended with a pair of scenes showcasing just how much Tim Allen's Mike adores Dever's Eve.