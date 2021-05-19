newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin Government

Gov. Evers calls special session on Medicaid expansion

By SCOTT BAUER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLRXH_0a4V0m0400

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, a move Republicans have rejected for years and as recently as two weeks ago.

The Democratic governor took a new approach this time. He is earmarking $850 million in federal money that would come to Wisconsin if it expanded Medicaid to pay for more than 50 economic development projects across the state, many of them sought by Republican lawmakers who have opposed Medicaid expansion.

Turning down Medicaid expansion now will mean Republicans are also rejecting economic development projects in their own legislative districts, Evers said.

“It’s time, folks,” Evers said at a free health care clinic in Middleton before signing an executive order calling the special session. “It’s time, enough politics.”

Still, Republicans don’t have to vote on the bill even though Evers has called a special session to start Tuesday. They have opposed Medicaid expansion for years and earlier this month voted to remove expansion from Evers state budget proposal.

Thirty-six other states, including some led by Republicans, have already accepted Medicaid expansion. Two more — Missouri and Oklahoma — are scheduled to begin their expansions in July. Wisconsin has done a partial expansion, but not done enough to capture billion of dollars in savings and additional funding from the federal government.

Under the enticement included in the coronavirus relief bill adopted by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, the federal government would boost its share of costs in the regular Medicaid program, which offers coverage for the poorest Americans. The bump in federal funding would last two years for the states that join the Medicaid expansion.

The federal COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed in March would provide Wisconsin more than $1 billion in new, temporary savings if Medicaid is expanded. That additional money would be for two years, but is on top of $635 million the state would save over two years due to a higher federal reimbursement through Medicaid expansion.

State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, a Democrat from West Point, said Wisconsin shouldn’t pass up the $1 billion in federal money.

“If we don’t take it now, I highly doubt that opportunity will ever come again,” Erpenbach said.

Expanding Medicaid has long been supported by Democrats and health care advocates, while Republicans have branded it as welfare expansion and said there’s no guarantee that federal aid would continue.

Republican legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, did not immediately return messages seeking comment. But they have repeatedly and recently made their opposition clear.

“It’s a nonstarter and we will continue to oppose the liberal wish list item of Medicaid expansion,” Vos said in March.

Accepting federal money available through the Affordable Care Act would increase the minimum income threshold to qualify from 100% of the federal poverty rate to 138%, which would increase the income eligibility for a single person from $12,880 a year to $17,774.

That would make about 91,000 more people eligible for BadgerCare Plus in Wisconsin.

According to a 2018 report by the state fiscal bureau, Wisconsin would have received an additional $2.8 billion in savings between 2013 and 2019 under full Medicaid expansion.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

457K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Middleton, WI
Middleton, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Erpenbach
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Devin Lemahieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Medicaid Expansion#Wisconsin Assembly#Medicaid Funding#Republican Lawmakers#State Funding#Medicaid Money#Ap#Republicans#Democratic#Americans#Expanding Medicaid#Democrats#Senate#State Fiscal Bureau#Gov Tony Evers#Welfare Expansion#Special Session#Governor#Federal Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Wisconsin Governmenthometownregister.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
Wisconsin GovernmentWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin GovernmentUS News and World Report

Wisconsin DOJ Official Alleges Racial, Gender Harassment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Wisconsin Department of Justice administrator filed a federal complaint alleging that she's being underpaid and harassed at work because she's a Black woman. DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity...
Wisconsin GovernmentWEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to fall in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are both trending sharply downwards even as the rate of vaccination in Wisconsin continues to slow down, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. Overall in the state, DHS reports nearly 40% of residents have completed...
Wisconsin Governmentantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin GovernmentFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported. There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250...
Wisconsin Governmentkgfw.com

Wisconsin’s planting progress good, but rain needed

Wisconsin’s farmers had a nearly perfect week for fieldwork, as dry conditions allowed tillage and planting, but prevented emergence of the new crops. The state had scattered light weekend rains and some hard freezes in the north, but no significant rain events. Spring tillage is 93% finished, about two-and-a-half weeks...
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.