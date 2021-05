Provost and Chief Academic Officer Dr. E. Randolph Richards announced the appointment of Dr. Yolanda Hardy as interim dean of the Gregory School of Pharmacy effective May 15. Hardy’s wealth of experience in pharmacy practice and higher education will be significant in shepherding the Gregory School through the transition to a new deanship, Richards said. Hardy earned her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Toledo and her Doctor of Pharmacy from Ohio State University. After gaining experience in the field, Hardy returned to the academy, serving as chair of pharmacy practice at Chicago State University’s College of Pharmacy. She was appointed as the Gregory School’s assistant dean for assessment and accreditation in 2019.