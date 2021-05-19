newsbreak-logo
Dunstable approves three ballot measures at Tuesday's elections

By Jacob Vitali
Lowell Sun
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNSTABLE — Voter turnout reached 18% Tuesday as the town approved three proposition 2 ½ debt exclusion ballot questions, based on unofficial results. Question 1 authorizes hiring a ninth police officer, who will work primarily overnight hours. An analysis document on the town’s website said the hiring will allow two officers to respond to higher-risk situations and says it will help the town address coverage gaps should it lose part-time officers under the state’s police reform bill. The question passed 243-205.

Annual Town Meeting Reminder

Annual Town Meeting Reminder

This is a reminder that Annual Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 beginning at 10 am at Larter Field. Larter Field will be closed for recreational use from Friday evening at 7 pm through the conclusion of Town Meeting on Saturday. COVID19 Safety precautions will be in place, please wear a mask as you approach voter check in and when you are moving about the meeting area. Chairs will be spaced 6’ apart, however, please group the chairs together to accommodate the number of people in your party. N95 masks will be available at voter check in if you wish to use one. Due to the outside nature of the meeting, there will not be a projector/screen, handouts on various Articles will be provided near voter check in and will be referred to through-out the meeting. The town website will be updated the morning of Saturday, May 15, 2021 at approximately 8 am to confirm whether the meeting will go forward or be scheduled due to weather. Only valid service animals will be allowed in the meeting area. Please dress appropriately for the weather.
Massachusetts Governmentdunstable-ma.gov

DEADLINE APPROACHING - WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 FOR BALLOTS TO BE MAILED FOR ANNUAL TOWN ELECTION

Annual Town Election is Tuesday, May 18. Polls are open from Noon - 8:00 pm at the Dunstable Free Public Library. Masks and social distancing is required. There will be no In Person Early/Absentee Voting at the Town Hall. If you are taking precautions because of Covid, you may fill out and mail/bring an application to vote by mail, no excuse needed (for this period only).
Massachusetts Governmentgrotonherald.com

Dunstable ConCom Hearing on Hwy Dept. Roadway Infrastructure Work, Main St.

The Dunstable Conservation Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, May 24, 2021 by Zoom, 6:45pm to consider a Notice of Intent filed by the Town of Dunstable- Highway Dept. for activities associated with transportation and roadway infrastructure improvements on Main Street (Route 113). The applicant proposes improvements from the vicinity of the Main St/ Pleasant St intersection to the westerly limits of a previous Mass Highway Dept. (MassDOT) project completed in 2013, a total distance of approximately 2,000 linear feet (0.38 miles). Improvements include roadway widening and pavement structure; roadway intersection and access; sidewalk construction and bicycle accommodation and accessibility; roadway retaining wall, culvert and stormwater system; water system improvements, granite curb and hot mix asphalt berm; highway guardrail, signage and pavement parking installations; landscaping, and other incidental work. This is a joint hearing under the requirements of MGL Ch. 131 §40, as amended, and the Dunstable Wetlands Protection Bylaw and Regulations, as amended. Plans are available at the Commission’s office at Town Hall, 511 Main Street, Dunstable, MA. For information email: CMann@dunstable-ma.gov Please log onto the town website (www.dunstable-ma.gov) the Wednesday before the meeting for Zoom information.
Massachusetts Governmenthomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Assessors Onsight Assessment

Assessors Onsight Assessment

The Town of Dunstable's Board of Assessors has entered into a contract with KRT Appraisal of Haverhill, MA, to conduct some of the onsight assessing work tasked to the Board of Assessors under Massachusetts General Law. KRT will be conducting a measuring of the exterior of all buildings in town. The Board of Assessors asks for residents cooperation in allowing its representatives from KRT onto your property for this vital work. Both KRT agents are happy to identify themselves. Please click here to see a message from the Board of Assessors with information on this matter and photographs of the KRT agents.
Massachusetts Governmentdunstable-ma.gov

Announcement from Board of Health for Curbside Trash & Recycling Pickup

The Board of Health would like to announce that we have renewed our trash and recycling contract for another 3 years with G.W. Shaw & Son with no increase in the subscription fee. This will be the 4th year that we have been able to keep the fee at $300.00. Your yearly subscription with the Town of Dunstable for the curbside trash and recycling program will expire on June 30, 2021. Beginning May 5th, three renewal options are available.
Sample Ballot - Annual Town Election May 2021

Sample Ballot - Annual Town Election May 2021

There will be no In Person Early/Absentee Voting at the Town Hall. If you are taking precautions because of Covid, you may fill out and mail/bring an application to vote by mail, no excuse needed (for this period only). Applications are available here: https://www.dunstable-ma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif4361/f/uploads/vote_by_... THE LAST DAY BALLOTS CAN BE...