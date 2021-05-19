Dunstable approves three ballot measures at Tuesday’s elections

The Dunstable Conservation Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, May 24, 2021 by Zoom, 6:45pm to consider a Notice of Intent filed by the Town of Dunstable- Highway Dept. for activities associated with transportation and roadway infrastructure improvements on Main Street (Route 113). The applicant proposes improvements from the vicinity of the Main St/ Pleasant St intersection to the westerly limits of a previous Mass Highway Dept. (MassDOT) project completed in 2013, a total distance of approximately 2,000 linear feet (0.38 miles). Improvements include roadway widening and pavement structure; roadway intersection and access; sidewalk construction and bicycle accommodation and accessibility; roadway retaining wall, culvert and stormwater system; water system improvements, granite curb and hot mix asphalt berm; highway guardrail, signage and pavement parking installations; landscaping, and other incidental work. This is a joint hearing under the requirements of MGL Ch. 131 §40, as amended, and the Dunstable Wetlands Protection Bylaw and Regulations, as amended. Plans are available at the Commission’s office at Town Hall, 511 Main Street, Dunstable, MA. For information email: CMann@dunstable-ma.gov Please log onto the town website (www.dunstable-ma.gov) the Wednesday before the meeting for Zoom information.