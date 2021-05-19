Holiday eager to help Milwaukee take next step in playoffs

newsbreak-logo
By STEVE MEGARGEE
The Associated Press
 2 hours ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The price the Bucks paid to add Jrue Holiday to their roster and the amount they invested to keep him underscores how much Milwaukee believes the guard can help them end a half-century of NBA postseason frustration.

Holiday gets his chance to hold up his end of the deal this weekend when the Bucks begin a first-round series with the Miami Heat, who eliminated them in the second round last year.

“I think for somebody who just wants an opportunity to win and do the best they can, to come to a team like this and try to make something happen, I’m ready for this,” Holiday said. “I’m excited to get going.”

Milwaukee posted the NBA’s best regular-season record in 2018-19 and 2019-20 but fell short in the playoffs both times. The Bucks responded by overhauling their roster and putting a new group around two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and two-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

No change was bigger than the addition of Holiday, who is playing for a legitimate title contender for the first time in his NBA career.

“It’s like a brotherhood,” Holiday said. “I want to be able to support my teammates and make them better just like they make me better.”

The Bucks gave up guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft choice R.J. Hampton and two future first-round picks to acquire Holiday and Sam Merrill from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a four-team trade. The Bucks also gave New Orleans the right to swap two future first-round picks.

Holiday, who turns 31 on June 12, signed a four-year contract extension last month that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season.

The Bucks say he’s been even better than expected.

“As the season’s played out, certainly we appreciate what he brings to the game on both ends of the court,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Just the more great two-way players you have, the better your team is going to be.”

Holiday missed 10 games this season due to COVID-19 but averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds while ranking fifth in the NBA in steals (1.63). He shot 50.3% overall and 39.2% from 3-point range - both career highs - and stepped up his play after the All-Star break.

“I knew he was a good and complete player,” Middleton said, “but I didn’t know he was this good.”

Holiday’s presence helped the Bucks average 120.1 points per game and become the first team since the 1984-85 Denver Nuggets to finish a regular season averaging at least 120 points.

The Bucks believe they upgraded by having Holiday take over at point guard for Bledsoe, who performed well in the regular season but struggled in Milwaukee’s playoff losses.

Holiday is making just his fifth playoff appearance in 12 NBA seasons and never has advanced beyond the second round.

The Bucks expect much more that a second-round exit.

Milwaukee guard Pat Connaughton believes Holiday has a game ideally suited for the playoffs. Connaughton was playing for Portland in 2018 when his Trail Blazers were swept by Holiday’s Pelicans.

“His ability to control the game offensively, always be in control on offense in attack mode but then defensively to take away another team’s best player, that’s what playoff basketball is,” Connaughton said.

As he tries to help his new team win its first NBA title since 1971, Holiday already is making an impact in Milwaukee off the floor.

He donated part of his 2019-20 salary to form the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund with his wife, who won two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup as a midfielder with the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

While Holiday prepares for the playoffs this week, his family’s foundation s opening a second round of funding to provide up to $1 million in grant money to fund Black-owned businesses and Black-led organizations in the Milwaukee, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Los Angeles areas.

“My family and I are here to support my community and be able to give back as much as possible,” Holiday said. “It is really exciting. It’s just that I also have to lock into something else right now.”

At the top of that list is helping Milwaukee end its NBA title drought.

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: A five-step plan to get back to the playoffs next season

The Detroit Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA right now, so talking about the playoffs next season might be a bit of a pipe dream. But if you have watched the games, you’ve seen that the Pistons are a talented young team who plays competitively, has a top-12 defense in the NBA and might be ready to make that leap sooner than expected.
NBAchatsports.com

Porzingis eager to ‘get those last few games in’ before playoffs open

The need to get Kristaps Porzingis some game action before the playoffs apparently will happen, starting perhaps Wednesday against New Orleans. Tentatively speaking, of course. The 7-3 Porzingis went through Monday’s practice at Memphis but will not play against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Porzingis, who has been out for the...
MLBchatsports.com

Padres cannot take the next step without starters going deeper

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Since the Kansas City Royals cracked the code on super bullpens six years ago en route to a World Series title, how teams view pitching, as a whole, has changed a great deal. But as pitching staffs transition back to a typical workload after last year’s 60-game season, getting depth from starting pitchers is more important than ever.
NFLHerald-Times

Hoosiers want safety Matthews to take next step as leader

Of all the things Jason Jones will ask a safety to do, Indiana’s Devon “Monster” Matthews has checked every box. When a meeting is at 6 o’clock, Matthews shows up at 5:45. When the safeties are taking notes during a film session, he isn’t just filling up a page. He’s filling up the front and back. That attention to detail led to an All-Big Ten season for the 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior from Jacksonville, Fla., in 2020.
MLBMiami Herald

An update on Jazz Chisholm Jr. as he takes next step toward rejoining Marlins’ roster

Rookie middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. took the next step toward returning to the Miami Marlins’ active roster. Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, joined the team in Los Angeles on Saturday as the Marlins continue their three-game road series with the Dodgers. Chisholm is not on the active roster, but the fact that the Marlins had him fly cross country to be with the big-league team instead of continuing his rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is a positive sign.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Kendrick Nunn’s positive update on state of his health ahead of NBA playoffs

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn provided a positive comparison of his current health to how he felt last year after he was forced to bounce back from the COVID-19 virus. Nunn’s 2020 postseason was marked by a number of games that he missed, circumstances that no longer exist this year, with the guard offering hope that he can help them have another deep playoff run.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Heat rest starters in 120-107 win in Detroit, with all eyes now on Bucks

It was the rare night when it was acceptable to be looking ahead. So in a game with no impact on their playoff seeding, the Miami Heat gave Sunday off to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic, among others. Ultimately, against an opponent seemingly only focused on...
NHLNHL

Vomacka Takes Next Step in Journey by Signing First Pro Deal with Preds

Predators Goaltending Prospect Concludes Three-Year Collegiate Career by Reaching Goal, Signing Contract with Nashville. Prior to the start of the 2020-21 collegiate season, junior netminder Tomas Vomacka told his goalie coach at the University of Connecticut he wanted to sign with the Predators in the springtime. After appearing in all...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The incredible Utah Jazz stat that should fuel trip to NBA Finals

You can’t spell ‘Utah Jazz’ without the ‘J’ that characterizes their power. Critics are quick to point out that the Utah Jazz live and die by the three. Thing is, though, these ever-sniping Jazzmen were never on life support during the regular season. No, in compiling the outright best record...
Footballaroundosceola.com

Spring football: Longhorns look to take next step

During a year when the pandemic cancelled spring football, delayed the start of the regular season, resulted in cancellations and regular season games being played in December, Harmony Head Coach Don Simon did an outstanding job of holding a young team together. Playing a ton of sophomores, the Longhorns were...
NFLchatsports.com

Next three steps Seahawks should take following 2021 NFL draft

Nov 11, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) talk after the game at Levi's Stadium. The Seahaawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks have a pretty good roster heading into the...
NBAESPN

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --  Rudy Gobert wasnt about to stop his Utah teammates from celebrating after securing the No. 1 spot for the NBA playoffs. He just wants the Jazz to keep focus on the bigger picture. A year after blowing a 3-1 lead and getting bounced in the first...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Only 11 NBA Players Played All 72 Games This Season

Durability seems like a lost art in today’s NBA. Load management, minor injuries, and players trying to stay healthy for the playoffs often make stars take one or two games off at the slightest sign of discomfort. That’s intended to prolong their career and keep them ready when it matters...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

The unselfishness of Trae Young and John Collins has helped the Hawks take the next step

Not enough people are giving Trae Young and John Collins enough credit for the incredible amount of maturity they have shown at such a young age. A year ago, these two were headlining All-Star conversations and posting stats that few had matched in their first few seasons. Young was a starter in the All-Star Game, and John Collins likely would have been there too had he not missed 25 games early in the season due to suspension. However, in order to change the narrative that was attached to them — that they could not win — they sacrificed personal accolades, and because of that, the Hawks look like legitimate championship contenders.
NBAnumberfire.com

Milwaukee's Bryn Forbes starting for inactive Khris Middleton on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Bryn Forbes is starting in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Forbes will make his 11th start with Milwaukee after Khris Middleton was ruled for rest reasons. In a matchup against a Chicago team ranked 14th in defensive efficiency, our models project Forbes to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat Shouldn’t Match Any Offers For Kendrick Nunn

Despite a, 108-122, loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, the Miami Heat have had one of their most consistent stretches of the season. It’s come at a valuable time, as Miami gears up for yet another potentially deep postseason run. With a 31-point outburst during Saturday’s loss to...
NBADaily Tribune

Seven things to know about the Miami Heat, Milwaukee's first-round playoff opponent

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the 2021 NBA playoffs as the No. 3 seed, facing the No. 6 seeded Miami Heat. Yep, that's the same team that eliminated the Bucks from last year's playoffs, and it's a team that features many of the same names. Take a look at this year's Miami team to get a sense of what the Bucks will be facing.