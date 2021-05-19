newsbreak-logo
Ford Bronco Just Showing Off Now By Crawling Hell’s Gate In Reverse

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
 2 hours ago
The Ford Bronco is hotly anticipated, but pre-production examples are already out there showing what the SUV can do. This one takes on the challenge of crawling up the difficult Hell's Gate trail in Moab, Utah. To make things even harder, the driver in this clip does it in reverse.

