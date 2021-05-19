Ford Bronco Just Showing Off Now By Crawling Hell’s Gate In Reverse

Hobbyists and enthusiasts who enjoy fitting their truck or SUV with the latest off-road upgrades can perhaps find the installation process a bit of a hassle. Most of the time, vehicles don’t come equipped with a control panel of switchgear that’s hardwired into the design. This then requires drilling holes, running wires, and a lot of guesswork into installing something like an off-road light bar, or a winch. That’s not the case with the 2021 Ford Bronco, which offers six toggle switches meant to control auxiliary feeds that power whatever accessories the customer has installed. These built-in switches are meant to connect various 2021 Ford Bronco accessories like pod lights, lightbars and/or off-road gear such as a winch.