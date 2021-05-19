newsbreak-logo
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 to premiere June 23

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 2 hours ago
May 19 (UPI) -- Too Hot to Handle will return for a second season in June.

Netflix announced Wednesday that Season 2 of the reality dating game show will premiere June 23.

Netflix shared the news alongside a teaser for the new season that features a glimpse of Lana, the show's virtual assistant host.

"Get ready for a new batch of hot chastity-challenged singles, resisting temptation in this all-new steamy retreat. Can they handle the heat in paradise?"

Deadline said the first four episodes of Season 2 will start streaming June 23, with the remaining six to follow June 30.

Too Hot to Handle follows a group of contestants who must avoid sexual contact for four weeks in pursuit of a cash prize. The show premiered in April 2020 and was renewed for two more seasons in January.

