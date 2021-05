The NFL’s second phase of organized team activities, or OTAs, begins today. For the Raiders, and the majority of teams, that doesn’t mean much this year. The Raiders are one of at least 21 teams whose players have opted out of the voluntary round of permitted in-person practices. Players from all but a handful of the league’s 32 teams have issued statements through the NFL Players Association announcing their intentions to pass on in-person participation and stick to meeting virtually.