newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana Lifestyle

We’re READY!!

By Jerry Puffer
Posted by 
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm happy to blog this morning that the Cut Bank Farmers Market is BACK for the season! If you're interested in being a vendor at the "market," please email: glaciercountycd@gmail, OR visit the Cut Bank Farmers Market Facebook page. Summertime in the Big Sky, & the livin' will be easy...

ksenam.com
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
52
Followers
577
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cut Bank, MT
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Business
City
Big Sky, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmail#Blog#Summertime#Food Drink#The Big Sky#Happy#Farmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
ShoppingMessenger

We're Loving It

Trying to find estate sales, auctions and other sales in your area? Estate sales.net allows you to search your geographic area (and beyond) all on one site. Many sales have photos posted, so you can see what’s being offered before you go and plan your shopping strategy. If you’re looking for a specific item, use the site’s “Treasure Tracker” to create a search.
Virginia Entertainmentrichmondvatheater.com

We’re Back and We’re Hiring – VA Rep

Our staff has returned to work as we prepare to produce shows, re-engage with our subscribers and share new initiatives with the Richmond community. Many meetings have taken place in our offices and we are also working virtually from home. We have worked diligently over the past months to prepare...
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Are We Ready for an Aspic Comeback?

Maison Nico is a new pâtisserie and market in San Francisco's Jackson Square, where delicacies like pâté en croûte, terrine, and brioche feuilletée compete for one's attention. Then again, everything pales in comparison to them. The lacquered, artfully layered half-domes. The aspics. If you're not accustomed to thinking of aspic as an object of desire, chef Nicholas Delaroque aims to change that. "Most people are familiar with pâté, but the aspic is the eye-catcher," he says. "Once people discover it, they really enjoy it."
House RentMotley Fool

3 Signs You're Not Ready to Stop Renting

Thinking of going from renter to homeowner? You may want to wait if these things apply to you. Though mortgage rates have risen over the past couple of months, they're still pretty attractive. As such, you may be interested in buying a home once your current lease agreement comes to an end. But while there are certainly a lot of benefits to owning a home, you may want to keep renting if these factors apply to you.
Michigan LifestyleWILX-TV

We’re Celebrating National Craft Beer Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are so many great options when it comes to Michigan-made craft beers. One North Kitchen & Bar in Lansing has 46 different beers on tap, which includes their Michigan Craft Corner that features six very unique beers that are made in Michigan. Some of the craft beers you can try at One North Lansing come from great Michigan breweries like Trail Point Brewing, Perrin, Ozone and Founder.
Workoutsevgrieve.com

A new era for Good Time Pilates

Good Times Pilates, which got its start at the onset of the pandemic in instructor Meg Broome's Avenue C apartment, debuts its new Lower East Side storefront studio today. EVG contributor Stacie Joy caught up with owner Sam Miles (below left) and Broome at 158 Allen St. between Stanton and Rivington...
Family Relationshipsglobestats.com

Boba Milic Opens Up about Growing Up with Big Dreams in a Small Town

Boba Milic might have been born in a small town, but the small-town narrative wasn’t for him. From a very young age, he knew he wanted more. Three years ago, this 25-year-old became a father, and he knew he had to secure a future for his daughter. Working out of his living room, he developed innovative ways of selling on Amazon.
Montana GovernmentPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Swap & Talk In THIS Afternoon In Augusta!

The Augusta Library is hosting a "Seed Swap & Fundraiser" for the Friends of the Library this afternoon (Saturday) from 1 o'clock until 5. In addition to a "special" guest speaker, there'll be a bake sale, raffle & plant sale on tap at the library. HAPPY Saturday in Augusta...
Lifestylesouthernminn.com

PASTOR'S PERSPECTIVE: What is it that we're waiting for?

Waiting. Goodness, how often to you find yourself waiting for something or someone? Maybe you start the day by waiting for a particular time, or for the bay to cry, or for the dog to announce its needs, or the smell of coffee to tickle your nose. I wonder what...
Texas Governmentleaguecity.com

Big Sit Weekend

League City has put together a weekend of events to celebrate spring migration in our area, and you don’t need to be a bird watcher to enjoy! The “Big Sit Weekend” begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 14 with a family-friendly night of fun at Heritage Park (1220 Coryell Street) which includes kayak rentals along Clear Creek, food trucks, lawn games, free t-shirts, League City swag, and tours at the Butler Longhorn Museum. Then, on Saturday, May 15 the fun continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an open air market at the Butler Longhorn Museum and more free League City swag and giveaways. In addition, a team from League City will be taking part in the 25th annual Great Texas Birding Classic—a competitive birdwatching event hosted by Texas Parks and Wildlife. Come support League City’s team, learn more about birding in the Bay Area, and pick up a free copy of the NEW Bay Area Birding guide.
LifestylePosted by
GQMagazine

Forget Florals. This Year, We're Wearing Fruit

Death, taxes, and floral prints for spring: these are immutable truths. (If it's quipped by Meryl Streep and entered into the encyclopedia of fashion memes, it's a stone-cold certainty.) And as we sit here at the tail end of spring, one month away from the official start of summer, it comes as no shock to see flowers of all sorts in the current menswear collections. Men have gotten more and more comfortable wearing bright patterned shirts—and that's great. But another motif has also bloomed, something else entirely but still equally bright and vibrant. It is…fruit. That’s right: charming fruit prints—everything from from peaches to lemons to cherries and beyond—is having a bit of a moment.
Healthlafayetteco.gov

We're Open!

The Lafayette Senior Center is open weekdays from 9am-3pm, on a limited basis. In-person classes and programs are offered on a limited basis due to COVID-19. Contact us at 303-665-9052 x 0 or olderadults@lafayetteco.gov for more information and space availability. Limited weekday programs are offered following these guidelines:. Facial coverings...
RestaurantsPosted by
Outsider.com

Taco Bell Removing Popular Menu Item This Month

Listen up, Taco Bell fans, the popular fast-food chain is changing up their menu and removing a fan-favorite item. If you are a fan of the five-layer burrito, take a breath. Your favorite isn’t going anywhere. We just wanted to keep you on your toes. However, Quesalupa fans… unfortunately, we...
Montana CarsPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Getting The Wheels A-Turnin’

Here's an opportunity to learn all about bike safety, & get some FREE bike maintenance at the same time! The "Let's Get The Wheels Turning" event will be THIS Saturday over in Chester. The FUN's from 9 to noon at the Roosevelt Service Station in Chester. You'll be able to enter to WIN a new bike or bike helmet too. Don't worry about a thing...Coffee, juice & donuts will be provided.
Missouri Governmentmarshfieldmail.com

Prepping the pool

Marshfield Parks and Recreation began filling the Dr. Tommy McDonnell Aquatics Center on Wednesday, May 5 and will be ready to go by opening day. The pool officially opens on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, May 29. “We’re hoping for a normal summer and for it to be really...
Texas Societyolneyenterprise.com

Thank you!

The members of the Newcastle Volunteer Fire Dept. wish to express their gratitude to the many people and businesses that supported the Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser and Auction on May 1st. For each of you that either purchased a meal or placed a bid in the auction and the businesses and individuals who donated the auction items we say Thank You. Your help made the event a huge success. Too the Auctioneers, Kim & Chad Dodson Thank You. From the bottom of every Newcastle Volunteer Fire Dept Members Heart we say “Thank You and Job Well Done.” Gary Dean Bohannon Jr. Fire Chief.
GardeningThe Island Connection

Spring Is In Full Swing And We’re Ready For A Sea Island Celebration

Sea Island gardeners are looking for ideas, which means it’s time for garden tours. Find inspiration for your garden at the Kiawah Conservancy’s Garden Party. This year the Kiawah Conservancy is pairing our garden tours with live music and food. During the tour, Lee Bundrick, Sr. Ecological Health and Conservation Coordinator for the Kiawah Conservancy, will discuss embracing nature by using native plants in your landscape, while Karl Ohlandt, Landscape Ecologist for Spring Island Trust, covers how to bring birds and butterflies to your garden using native plants.
Florida Governmentcoastalbreezenews.com

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!